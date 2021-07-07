How to get villagers to move out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Villagers are a major reason behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons being so popular. They make the game much more immersive, lively and also keep players busy with conversations and tasks.

There are close to 400 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and each one has a unique personality. Unfortunately, players can only keep a few of them on their island at any given point in time. Therefore, if one wants to bring in a new villager, they might have to kick another out.

Not all villagers get along with each other. Therefore, players might also need to ensure they have the right villagers on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island to maintain harmony.

Villager moving out guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting villagers to move out of one's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island can be difficult. It takes painfully long for a villager to move out naturally due to neglect. Often, if a villager has been staying on the island for long, it might take them over a month to leave.

Fortunately, there are a few quick ways players can boot villagers from their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island.

Amiibo or campsite villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can often add villagers using campsites or amiibo cards. However, this doesn't often result in the eviction of another villager. It can only happen when the player's island is at maximum resident capacity, i.e., 10 villagers.

As soon as a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager arrives at the campsite, players can start convincing them to join their island. This would involve a series of gifts and fulfilling the requests of the guest villager. Once the villager is convinced to move in, he will inform players they can't move in since the island is at full capacity.

This is when the new villager will offer to negotiate with one of the current residents to make space. Players can choose an unwanted villager from the list, and the new one will replace them.

Time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are often advised against time travel as it leads to various villagers moving out due to neglect. However, in this case, time travel is the perfect solution to skip the month-long wait to evict an unwanted villager.

Players can skip ahead to the time when the unwanted villager usually wanders about and look for a moving-out bubble. As soon as they spot the bubble, they can move it in single-day increments to make it reach the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager they want to evict.

Following this, players can return to the original date with one less villager and have their new favorite villager move in.

