Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gifting Guide - How to remain friends with your villagers for long

Maintaining friendships in Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be harder than it is in real life. Villagers can get really demanding at times and end up leaving if they aren't given what they desire. Naturally, many players struggle when it comes to keeping villagers on their islands.

The shortcut to being best friends with all Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers is to know how to give them the right gifts. All the different villager types remain happy with certain gifts. These are usually furniture, clothes, bugs, flowers and tools.

There are certain gifts that appease all villager types equally. Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers work on a point system. Each villager joins the island with 25 points that go up to 200 if players give them adequate love and care. However, if the villagers are neglected, the points drop to 0 and the villagers will want to move out.

Also read: 5 features the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update could bring

How to give the best gifts to villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Once villagers have stayed on the island for a couple of days, players can talk to them and a gift prompt will pop up. Selecting this option will allow players to offer gifts to the villager. Always make sure to wrap up a gift before giving it away to please Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers.

🌟💖Ultimate Friendship Handbook💖🌟

Learn all about friendship with your villagers!🌼

❣️Updated for version 1.3☺️ There were some changes in the "Daily Gift" mechanics (read about it in part 3)!#ACNH #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/jQ2UuYtqT9 — 𝕪 𝕦 𝕖 🌙☁️ 小月 ； (@yuecrossing) July 13, 2020

Here is a guide to the common gift ideas for all the villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Garbage: -2 points

Flowers, Insects, Tools, Music, Umbrellas (non-frog villagers), Clothing of Preferred Style: +2 points

Furniture: +3 points

Umbrellas (frog-villagers), Non-preferred Clothing, Anything Else: +1 point

Wrapped Gift: +1 point

Also Read: 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs arriving in July and how to catch them all

Online tool to find the best gift for Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players might be extremely familiar with Nook Plaza. However, for the uninitiated, it is an online database for all things ACNH. The database guides players through various tricky situations in the game. From catching bugs and fish to mystery islands, the database has a guide on everything.

💖🌟Second Half🌟💖

No major changes in this section, just a small add-on to how % chance for photos is calculated in part 7👌 pic.twitter.com/B5YYa1Blzi — 𝕪 𝕦 𝕖 🌙☁️ 小月 ； (@yuecrossing) July 13, 2020

Nook Plaza has a very helpful tool that will generate outfits to give villagers that will yield the most points, based on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager’s preferred style and color preferences.

Gift guide tool for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nook Plaza)

The “villager gift” tab in the database is where players need to go to find the best gift for their Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager. Here, all one has to do is search for the villager to gift and the tool will give out some suggestions.

There is also a “find something magical” option to randomize and come up with a different set of results. The tool uses directly datamined information regarding friendship points and gifts. Once again, remember to wrap up those gifts for some extra points.

Also read: Tanabata in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the upcoming Japanese festival event

Edited by Nikhil Vinod