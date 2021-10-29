A look at all the new villagers coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 2.0 update - Personality types, catchphrases and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will release the much-awaited massive 2.0 update on November 5. Fans have been waiting for this update since E3 2021, when they were subjected to disappointment. However, after the latest Nintendo Direct 2021, fans were pleasantly surprised by the amount of content the developers have in store for them.

One of the most exciting parts of the update is the new characters coming to the game with update 2.0. Sixteen new characters are set to be introduced to the game, with varied personality types and catchphrases. Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber, Crossing Channel, explained these characters in detail.

All new characters coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0

Shino

Shino is a peppy deer character who is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0. Shino is a cream-colored deer who has black-tipped ears. Their catchphrase is "okaaay."

Ione

Ione is a blue squirrel villager who is coming to New Horizons with the upcoming update. She has pale yellow eyelids and hair, and has a normal personality type. Her catchphrase is "gleam."

Sasha

Sasha is a lazy rabbit villager coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the new update. Sasha is a seafoam green rabbit who has white paws, muzzle and ear-tips. Her catchphrase is "hoppity."

Sasha in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via AUTOMATON)

Tiansheng

Tiansheng is a jock monkey set to appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons after the upcoming update. The monkey has a colorful personality, whose appearance is based on Monkey King. His catchphrase is a rather interesting one, "wuwu."

Petri

Petri is a mouse villager who will arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0. Petri is a snooty mouse villager, whose catchphrase is "mmhmm." Her appearance is what has intrigued players the most, as she sports a lab coat and has dual-tone ears.

Petri in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing Wiki)

Players can check out this video by Mayor Mori to find out more about the remaining new characters coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0.

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is set to arrive in the game on November 5, 2021, and players are beyond excited.

