Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Potential surprises in the 2.0 update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update, the final major update for the game that has quickly become one of Nintendo's best all-time games, is rapidly approaching. The update is chock full of content and updates, including a paid DLC. There are also new villagers and tons of features that everyone is excited for including the Roost, Katrina, Gyroids, and much more.

However, there are some features that have been glossed over that many fans aren't aware of and may be surprised by when November 5 rolls around. When the update goes live, these are a few features that may be quietly added by Nintendo.

Surprise features potentially coming with Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Special Amiibo cards can be used to invite special visitors to the Roost or Harv's Island, but can other Amiibo cards be used to invite those villagers? It seems that it is certainly possible that all Amiibo cards will be used for those purposes.

RoBoo 🐼👻 @rorojudan can we get a moment of silence and tears for those of us that missed the animal crossing amiibo cards series 5 preorder can we get a moment of silence and tears for those of us that missed the animal crossing amiibo cards series 5 preorder https://t.co/dXCTpy5sax

These potential updates were first pointed out by Crossing Channel, the popular Animal Crossing YouTube channel. Other characters that weren't showcased at the Nintendo Direct could more than likely be invited to the Roost for a cup of coffee or other places.

Special visitors can be invited to the Roost through Amiibo cards (Image via Nintendo)

There were a ton of shops highlighted in the Harv's Island portion of the showcase, so they couldn't spend a lot of time on each of them. That means that there's currently very little known about what's being sold in these shops. However, it looks like Leif, who is getting a shop, has new fertilizer for sale. This definitely makes sense with all the brand new crops and gardening options.

Flora 🌱 @florathefae Some of my favorite days in Animal Crossing is when Leif comes to visit 🌱

What NPC makes your day? Some of my favorite days in Animal Crossing is when Leif comes to visit 🌱

What NPC makes your day? https://t.co/SNjXqlaeZp

There also appeared to be plenty of open space for Harv's Island to accommodate other businesses that weren't shown. Adding more shops to the island that weren't shown would certainly be a surprise, but Nintendo often doesn't show every single thing they intend on adding to the game. There will be plenty of surprises, and this one seems pretty likely.

Edited by Atul S