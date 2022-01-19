Is it bad to time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Time travel is one of the most extensively discussed topics in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As the name suggests, this feature allows players to travel back and forth in time, altering the same to suit their needs.

Players have used the time travel feature for several activities, such as getting their hands on more items for DIY recipes or even to get rid of unwanted villagers from their island. However, many in the New Horizons community consider this feature to be a cheat in the game, ruining the experience for players.

This article discusses the pros and cons of time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Time travel in Animal Crossing is a highly debatable topic

Time travel in Animal Crossing is a topic that has been discussed within the community extensively. While a section of the community believes that the feature ruins the experience of the title, it is ultimately simply a game that everybody can choose to play according to their personal preference.

However, time travel does have its pros and cons. These can either drive a player towards or against the feature.

Pros

1) Farming or getting rid of villagers: Players can use this feature to eliminate unwanted villagers from their islands. However, many people use the time travel feature in New Horizons to farm for villagers of their choice since it makes the process a lot faster.

2) Terraforming: Terraforming is one of the most exciting parts of New Horizons. However, there is no denying that it can take quite some time. Therefore, people often use the time travel feature to speed things up.

Cons

1) Cockroaches in one's home: Time travelling in Animal Crossing indicates that a player will not have used their in-game home for quite some time. Therefore, they might get cockroaches in their house, which happens when players do not use their houses for long periods.

2) Ruined turnips: Turnips are pretty helpful in ACNH since players can sell them for high prices at Nook's Cranny. However, time travelling renders turnips useless, especially if the player travels back in time. Therefore, many players refrain from using this feature for fear of ruined turnips.

Final verdict

Time travel has its own set of pros and cons. However, there is no final judgment about whether people should use the feature or not.

At the end of the day, New Horizons is simply a game and players are allowed to choose how they want to play the game and, subsequently, if they wish to use time travel or not.

