Players who return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons after more than a month-long break will be greeted by a few special guests. No, these are not new villagers or friends. Instead, they are nasty, ugly cockroaches scuttling about in the player's house.

Naturally, players will want to know how to get rid of cockroaches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so that their island and house can look beautiful again. While it isn't the most complicated job in the game, it can still be difficult since cockroaches are nasty pests.

If players think catching cockroaches would help get rid of them, they are sadly mistaken. Since one cannot use tools or nets inside the house, catching them is not an option. However, there is still a quick solution.

Getting rid of cockroaches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

All players need to do to get rid of cockroaches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is walk over them. These nasty pests run away quickly, so walking over them might take a couple of tries. Moreover, many of these also hide under the furniture, so players might have to move them around and look for cockroaches until they get a message informing them that all the cockroaches are dead.

To confirm if a cockroach has been killed, players can look out for little cockroach ghosts that come out of the pests after they die.

Cockroaches also show up inside the house if players time travel for a period of over a month. This is one of the major disadvantages of time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Apart from scuttling around the house and being annoying, a cockroach can't do much harm. They cannot harm the flowers, turnips, or furniture inside a player's house. However, getting rid of them is always a fun task as players enjoy stepping on them.

