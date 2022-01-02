Top 3 things Animal Crossing: New Horizons players should not miss out on in January 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons always likes to keep things fresh for its users. With the onset of the new year, there are several things that players can look forward to in the game. There are several features and updates that players should look out for in January itself, as pointed out in the following video by Mayor Mori.

Here are a few things that Animal Crossing players can look out for in January 2022.

Things Animal Crossing players can look out for in January 2022

1) New Year items

With the onset of the new year, Animal Crossing players can expect a bunch of different items in the game to experiment with. The limited-time items in the game can be divided into two sections: the New Year event items and the Shorgatsu event items. The items include the 2022 celebratory arch, the yak nori, and the tiger figurine.

These items will be available for players in the game till January 5, 2022.

2) Ornaments and DIY Recipes

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons always has something or the other for its players to look forward to, the festive season is truly a magical one.

During this time, players can get their hands on items like ornaments and DIY recipes to create limited-time items like the illuminating reindeer and the giant ornament.

However, these items and recipes will only be available to players until January 6, 2022.

3) New events

As is Animal Crossing's tradition, players can get their hands on new events in January 2022 that will honor various real-life celebrations. January will see the arrival of two different events which will celebrate the Jinjitsu and Venetian Carnival festivals, respectively.

These events also come with their own limited-time items, so make sure not to miss out on them.

Apart from these exciting new things, players can also expect to see several recurring events, such as the Fishing Tourney event and the Bug-Off event in January 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Naturally, fans have a lot to look forward to as they step into the new year with Nintendo's popular life-simulation title.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar