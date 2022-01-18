Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret recipes revealed

DIY recipes have always been a vital part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players can craft different items. Furthermore, after the latest version 2.0 update, players can also use DIY recipes for cooking items within the game.

Players can obtain these recipes from multiple sources, such as secret bottles, villagers or other sources. However, there are several secret recipes that players will not simply chance upon; they must know how to collect them to get their hands on the same.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber, Mayor Mori, shared tips on how to get several secret DIY recipes in the game.

Here are some methods for getting their hands on secret recipes in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can get their hands on some secret recipes

Niko from Happy Home Paradise

The Happy Home Paradise DLC was added to New Horizons recently, and Niko, the friendly monkey, is always there to welcome players. However, he can also provide players with secret DIY recipes for several items that players can use to craft the following items: the partition wall, the wooden pillar, the low wooden island counter and the tall wooden island counter. The pillar, low counter, and tall counter have seven different variations available in different colours.

Although most of the items are simply variations of three broad categories, they are all obtained through individual recipes, thereby making them individual items of their own. It is worth noting that players can only unlock these items on the Happy Home Paradise DLC but can use them on the New Horizons island after unlocking them.

Fishing recipes

As mentioned earlier, players can get their hands on DIY recipes in many different ways. After adding the cooking items feature in the game, fishing is also a method to acquire DIY recipes.

Players can get their hands on 15 different secret cooking recipes by catching different kinds of fish on the New Horizons island.

These were two primary methods through which players can get their hands on some secret recipes in ACNH. Now that they know exactly where to look for these recipes, it will be easier to locate the same.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar