5 rarest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to interact with over 400 different villagers in the game. These villagers consist of different kinds of animals that players spend their time with on their New Horizons islands. However, some of these villagers are considered rarer than the others.

To put things clearly, there are no "rare" villagers in New Horizons, since players have an equal chance of encountering every villager in the game. However, there are some animal species that have fewer villager variants than others, so they are referred to as the rare villager type.

Rarest villager types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Octopus

Octopi are the rarest villager species in New Horizons. Although they have been represented in every title in the franchise, there are only three different octopus villagers who have appeared in New Horizons, namely, Octavian, Marina, and Zucker.

Octavian is the only octopus villager to have appeared in every Animal Crossing title.

2) Cows

Cows are the second most uncommon villager type present in New Horizons, having only four representatives in the title. Of these, there are two snooty villagers, one peppy villager, and one villager with a normal personality type. These four cows are named Naomi, Tipper, Patty, and Norma, respectively.

3) Bulls

The male counterparts of cows are just as difficult to find in New Horizons. The number of bulls in the game is just slightly more than the number of cows, since there are 6 bulls in New Horizons. Apart from the smug personality type, there are bulls of all other personality types in the franchise.

The bulls in New Horizons are named Angus, Coach, Rodeo, Stu, T-Bone, and Vic.

4) Rhino

There are nine rhino villagers in the entire Animal Crossing franchise, of which seven have made their appearance in New Horizons. There are rhino villagers of every personality type except for peppy and smug.

The rhino villagers in New Horizons are named Azalea, Hornsby, Merengue, Renee, Rhonda, Spike, and Tank.

5) Alligator

There are nine alligator villagers in the franchise, of which eight have appeared in New Horizons. Apart from sisterly and peppy personality types, there is at least one alligator villager for every personality type in the game.

The alligator villagers in New Horizons are as follows: Alfonso, Alli, Boots, Del, Drago, Gayle, Roswell, and Sly.

These are the rarest villager types in New Horizons. Although players have an equal chance of running into them like any other villager in the game, it holds a more special place due to the scarcity of their numbers.

Edited by Adam Dickson