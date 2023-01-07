10 best villager animals in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive wherein players are tasked to bring a deserted island back to life. It’s a social adventure and life simulation game about controlling fascinating anthropomorphic creatures called villagers who have to forage, collect and save resources to build a civilization from scratch.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is not only about building towns. It’s about harnessing an entire community of villager animals with different personality types and shapes. So, here are some cool-looking and creatively rare villager animals in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal choices and views.

Fauna, Coco, and 8 other rare villager animals that are worth having in Animal Crossing New Horizons

1) Bob, the lazy purple cat

You’ll mostly find Bob lying around and resting in Animal Crossing New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Bob is a lazy cat and was also one of the first characters designed by the Animal Crossing franchise. An inherently lazy cat with a colorful purple coat, Bob can be easily befriended. Bob has an easygoing outlook and doesn’t care what others think of him. He can be found lounging and resting for most of the day.

2) Audie, the red wolf

Players often misidentify Audie as a fox because of her red fur (Image via Nintendo)

Audie is a brand-new wolf character introduced in Animal Crossing New Horizons. She has red skin, which often makes her look like a fox. Audie is energetic, upbeat and dreams about becoming famous most of the time. She wears tropical attire, making it look like Audie is always on vacation.

3) Coco, the coconut bunny

Coco in Animal Crossing New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Coco is a coconut and bunny hybrid, and she is undoubtedly one of the most unique-looking villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons. She has a calm personality and never lets her anger get the best of her, besides always staying present in the moment. Very few things can unnerve her, making her one of the easiest villagers to have around.

4) Merengue, the pink rhino

Merengue is one of the friendliest villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons (Image via GameChanelz/YouTube)

Merengue is a sweet-looking rhino in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Her coat and horn resemble a strawberry. Merengue’s home resembles dinner time, and she wears a chef’s outfit. She is friendly towards other players and can be quickly befriended in the game.

5) Marshal, the marshmallow squirrel

Marshal can be charming and smug at times (Image via Nintendo)

Marshal is a squirrel with a marshmallow-like appearance. He is well-dressed and has a smug demeanor about him. Marshal has been a gentleman for most of the time but can sometimes become egotistical.

Marshal receives a lot of love in Animal Crossing New Horizon because it’s a pleasure to watch him get disappointed, and as a result, his cheeks glow red.

6) Fauna, the Deer

Fauna is always ready to help players (Image via GameChanelz/ You Tube)

Fauna is a brown deer and perhaps one of the most caring villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons. She is kind and gentle, and all villager animals adore her in New Horizons.

Fauna also maintains a very solid routine. She wakes up at 6 am every morning just to spend time with nature. Fauna is perhaps the most well-mannered villager in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

7) Ankha, the Egyptian cat

Ankha’s personality resonates with others (Image via GameChanelz/YouTube)

Ankha is a cat that dresses like an Egyptian queen covered with ornaments. Her name comes from the root word of the Egyptian word ‘Ankh,’ which means life. Her unique personality and empress-styled garments make her one of the most desirable villager animals in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Ankha has made it to all Animal Crossing games except Pocket Camp, Wild World, and Animal Forest.

8) Stitches the lazy bear

Stitches, just being in the moment at New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Without Stitches the laidback bear, no collection of villagers in Animal Crossing would be completer. Based on the woolen teddy bear that so many loved as kids, Stitches has an endearing personality and would be an excellent addition to any island.

As a bear cub, players will find Stitches, mostly fishing and being lazy in one spot.

9) Cherry the gothic dog

Cherry is a must-have villager animal on anybody’s island (Image via Nintendo)

Cherry is a dog that wears a gothic outfit and has deep red fur. She has the demeanor of an elder sister, and everybody respects her on the island. She has all the characteristics of a big sister, offers timely advice to players about fighting, and even gives them medicine if they find themselves stuck in a wasp nest.

These characteristics have made Cherry an extremely desirable character in the New Horizons game since she was introduced to the New Leaf title.

10) Sasha, the lazy rabbit

Yet another lazy character to have in New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

As surprising as it may sound, Sasha is a lazy rabbit in Animal Crossing New Horizon. She was first introduced in update 2.0. However, Sasha made an appearance at Pocket Camp as well. Sasha is a friendly character who loves to live a laid-back life. Although Sasha is not extremely lazy, she can sometimes be lazy. Sasha wears a letterman jacket just like a jock but her personality is the opposite.

Why should kids play Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Animal Crossing New Horizon is a beautiful game for children to spend their time being creative in many different ways. The title has a soothing in-game environment where kids can create at their own pace. Peaceful and low-pressure gameplay is ideal for your kids to enhance their creative potential.

