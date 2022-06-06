4 things you should never do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a title that has been gaining fans within the gaming community even two years since its release in March 2020. Naturally, players require a certain amount of time to get an idea of how they can become better in the game. As with every title, beginners may tend to make some mistakes that could cost them a lot of time in the game moving forward.

Therefore, prior knowledge about the kind of mistakes players should avoid in the title helps beginners save a lot of time and resources. Here are some of the most common mistakes players should avoid making in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Common Animal Crossing: New Horizons errors players must avoid

1) Spending Bells recklessly

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will show players a bunch of attractive things that they will want to own in the game. They usually have to buy these items using Bells, which is the in-game currency. However, players often end up buying a lot of items that they do not require, spending lots of Bells in the process. This is something players should always try to avoid while playing New Horizons.

Story continues below ad

Players should try to save their Bells for essential purchases instead, since they might require them for useful items later on. Furthermore, buying lots of items that players do not need will only result in them filling up their inventory faster, which they will have to clear out later on.

2) Buying art without checking

Players can buy art for their island from Redd, the traveling fox villager. However, not many beginners of New Horizons will know that Redd is notorious for selling fake art pieces to Animal Crossing players, obviously resulting in a huge loss for them.

Story continues below ad

Once they buy it, they cannot donate the item to the Museum or even sell it at Nook's Cranny, leaving them with limited options as to what they can do with the art pieces: throw it away as trash or put it up for display on their island.

Therefore, players should always make sure they check every art piece to see if it is real or fake before purchasing it from Redd.

3) Playing at the same time every day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation title, meaning it works in real time. Therefore, playing at the same time every day might result in players missing out on several rewards and events that take place at other times of the day.

Story continues below ad

Logging into the game every once in a while throughout the day can prove to be more productive for players than playing at the same time every day.

4) Selling items before donating them

Players have often been confused about whether it is worth it donating items to the Museum in New Horizons. However, most veteran players of the title would agree that it is always better to donate the first of every item they find to the Museum, and only then go ahead and sell duplicates whenever they come across them.

Story continues below ad

This is essentially because donating to the Museum helps to expand the building, which can help players progress within the game faster.

These are some of the common mistakes that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players should always try to avoid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far