How to tell if Redd is scamming you in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Redd is one of the most notorious villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A traveling villager, Redd visits players' New Horizons islands every Saturday to try and sell them paintings and other art pieces for exorbitant prices.

However, he is known for trying to scam players and rob them of their money by selling them fake art pieces and paintings. Naturally, players are always wary of Redd and try their best to make sure that the art pieces they are buying from Redd are absolutely genuine.

Here's how players can make sure that the art pieces they buy from Redd are genuine and they are not being scammed by the traveling fox.

Redd makes it difficult for Animal Crossing players to distinguish between real and fake art

The paintings that Redd sells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are always copies of famous paintings from the real world. Therefore, players will be able to distinguish the fake products from the genuine ones. However, they will have to inspect the art pieces very closely, since the differences will be quite minute.

The genuine art pieces in New Horizons will be an exact replica of the real life paintings. Therefore, even if there is the slightest discrepancy in the painting that Redd is trying to sell, players can be sure that it is a fake art piece, which will be rendered useless after Redd sells it to them.

If players buy fake paintings from Redd, they cannot use them for anything apart from decorative purposes. Blathers at the Museum will not accept the art piece for the Museum, and players cannot even sell it to Timmy and Tommy Nook at Nook's Cranny.

Therefore, they will be left with no other option but to get rid of the art piece by throwing it in the trash or dumping it on some mystery island.

Naturally, it is very important for players to be able to tell if Redd is attempting to scam them with his products. Although the discrepancies are extremely minor, players can easily figure them out if they know exactly what to look for.

Edited by Danyal Arabi