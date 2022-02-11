How to get rid of fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced players to the sly fox villager, Redd. This traveling villager sells pieces of art from his boat during his once-a-week visit to the player's New Horizons island.

However, Redd cannot be trusted, since he often sells players fake paintings and other pieces of art instead of real ones. Naturally, players incur a loss when they buy these paintings, and they sell it to Timmy and Tommy Nook, or even donate it to Blathers at the Museum.

So players often wonder what they can do with these fake pieces of art that they buy from Redd, and in this article, we explain what they can do in such cases.

There is only one way to get rid of fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Redd is notorious for selling fake art to Animal Crossing players under the guise of real paintings and furniture. There are a few methods to differentiate fake art from real art, but sometimes, these differences are difficult to spot, losing players a significant number of Bells for each piece of fake art they buy.

Since players cannot earn anything for these fake pieces of art from Nook's Cranny or the Museum in New Horizons, they can do one of two things with them: display them on their island or dispose of them completely.

PlasmWraith_Jake @PlasmWraithJake

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch I keep a garbage can outside the museum for fake art I keep a garbage can outside the museum for fake art#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/ix8xFJBy9E

To dispose of a fake piece of art from their New Horizons island, players can opt for one of two methods. They can dump the fake art piece in the trash can in Resident Services, which will result in the item being deleted from the game. However, players should note that while they won't receive any Bells for this, they will be able to clear up their inventory.

The second method to dispose of fake pieces of art is to drop them off at mystery islands. Players can effectively only visit a mystery island once, so anything they leave behind on the mystery island is gone forever.

These are the methods using which players can get rid of fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

