×
Create
Notifications

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Event Calendar for 2022 - Everything happening this year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a series of events lined up for its players in 2022 (Image via Animal Crossing World)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a series of events lined up for its players in 2022 (Image via Animal Crossing World)
Riddhima Pal
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 24, 2022 01:08 AM IST
Feature

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is well known for the number of exciting events it has lined up for its players every year.

Like every other year, players have quite the lineup of events to look forward to in 2022, along with a bunch of exciting seasonal items that come as part of these events in Animal Crossing.

Here are all the events that players can look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons events to look forward to in 2022

Listed below are the various events that players can celebrate each month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with their corresponding seasonal items.

[Video]Revel in spring with discoveries coming to your island in the month of April! Enjoy the beauty of Cherry blossoms in full bloom at the start of the month, or plan your own prom with seasonal items and outfits to buy! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/MSIIAm2kQa

January

New Year's Day (December 22, 2021, to January 5, 2022)

  • 2022 Celebratory Arch
  • Yut Nori
  • Zodiac Tiger Figurine

Shōgatsu (December 22, 2021, to January 5, 2022)

  • Kadomatsu
  • Kagamimochi
  • New Year's Shimekazari
  • Otoshidama Envelope
  • Osechi

Nanakusa Gayu or Jinjitsu (January 5 to January 7)

  • Nanakusa Gayu

Big Game Celebration (January 15 to February 15)

  • Football Rug
  • Football Cheer Megaphone
  • Fiery Cheer Megaphone
  • Starry Cheer Megaphone
  • Glittery Cheer Megaphone

Setsubun or Bean Throwing Festival (January 25 to February 3)

  • Bean-Tossing Kit
Happy Setsubun, everyone! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/b5jXRLCJ4c

Groundhog Day (January 25 to February 2)

  • Resetti Model

Chinese Lunar New Year (January 30 to February 6)

  • Lucky Red Envelope
  • Lunar New Year Decoration

Seollal (January 30 to February 6)

  • Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch

February

Valentine's Day (February 1 to February 14)

  • Chocolate Heart
  • Heart-Shaped Bouquet
My valentines day hot chocolate was awesome #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/v1eJSJW74f

Carnival of Venice (February 7 to March 1)

  • Venetian Carnival Mask

Hinamatsuri Festival (February 22 to March 3)

  • Hinaningyo
  • Blossom Lantern

March

Pi Day (March 1 to March 14)

  • Π pie

Shamrock Day (March 10 to March 17)

  • Shamrock Rug
  • Shamrock Soda
  • Shamrock Doorplate
The Shamrock soda, shamrock doorplate, and shamrock rug items will be available from 3/10 to 3/17. One item in the series will be available each day, with selection changing daily. Shamrock day fashion items will also be available at Able Sisters during this time! #ACNH https://t.co/AJpEc7phx5

April Fool’s Day (March 26 to April 1)

  • Whoopee Cushion

April

Prom Night (April 1 to April 30)

  • Prom flooring
  • Prom wall
  • Prom sash

Singmogil or Tree Planting Day (April 1 to April 10)

  • Forsythia
4/5 is a day for planting trees and caring for our forests called “Singmogil” in South Korea. “Forsythia” can be ordered between 4/1 – 4/10, so how about decorating your island with it? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/Co4LPESbEc

Nature Day (April 15 to April 22)

  • Cool Globe

Children's Day (April 28 to May 5)

  • Carp Banner
  • Newsprint Helmet

May

Mother's Day (May 1 to May 31)

  • Thank-You Mom Mug
  • Carnations

Cheese Rolling Day (May 22 to May 31)

  • Double Gloucester Cheese

Dragon Boat Festival (May 25 to June 3)

  • Festival Zongzi
粽子 (zòng zi)As you may have noticed, one of the items from the last update is called the “Festival Zongzi.” Zongzi are a traditional Chinese food often associated with Dragon Boat Festival (端午节 duān wǔ jié) which falls on June 14th this year. #ACNH (1/4) https://t.co/NBggmhsguP

Dano Festival (May 25 to June 3)

  • Surichwi Tteok

June

Wedding Season (June 1 - June 30)

  • Nuptial Bell
  • Nuptial Doorplate
  • Nuptial Ring Pillow
  • Flower-Petal Basket
a couple suit-dresses to challenge the conventions this wedding season✨#ACNH #ACNHDesign #マイデザイン https://t.co/5PxJKqxnbx

International Children’s Day (June 1 to June 15)

  • Handmade Crown
  • Handmade Cape

Father’s Day (June 1 to June 30)

  • Thank-you Day Mug
  • Thank-you Day Apron

Summer Solstice (June 15 to June 21 - Northern Hemisphere)

  • Sunflower Crown
  • Sunflower Rug
  • Sunflower Sunglasses
  • Maypole

July

Tanabata (July 1 to July 7)

  • Bamboo Grass
Tanabata inspired outfit.#ACNH #animalcrossingnewhorizons #ACNHUpdate https://t.co/6DDciU20OF

Marine Day (July 9 to July 18)

  • Ship-Wheel Door Decoration

Le 14 Juillet (July 10 to July 20)

  • Phrygian Cap

Cowboy Festival (July 15 to August 15)

  • Rodeo-Style Springy Ride-on

August

Cowherd & Weaver Girl Day (August 5 to August 14)

  • Orihime Outfit
  • Hikoboshi Outfit

Obon (August 10 to August 16)

  • Cucumber Horse
  • Eggplant Cow
Day 513 on Sprinklton! We learned about Obon today :D #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/BEXZOKTgyd

Tomato Festival (August 20 to August 31)

  • Tomato Festival Tee

September

Grape Harvest Festival (September 1 to September 30)

  • Grape-Harvest Basket

Moon-Viewing Day (September 1 to September 10)

  • Dango
  • Moon Cakes
  • Moon Rug
Happy Moon-Viewing Day!#ACNH #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions https://t.co/p7HPTwPqK4

Chuseok (September 1 to September 10)

  • Songpyeon

October

Day of the Dead (October 25 to November 3)

  • Marigold Decoration

November

Lantern Festival (November 1 to November 11)

  • Handheld Lantern
Tomorrow (2/15) is the Lantern Festival. For those who celebrate, don't forget to have some delicious tangyuan!#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #动物森友会 #ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons https://t.co/GggyFbdtqz

Shichi-Go-San (November 11 to November 20)

  • Chitose Ame

December

Winter Solstice (December 15 to December 22 - Northern Hemisphere)

  • Midwinter Sweater
  • Aurora Wall
  • Bathtub with Yuzu
  • Tangyuan
How come nobody is talking about the aurora wall you can get RIGHT NOW?? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/8RaJEBCdYO

Ōmisoka (December 22 to December 31)

  • New Year's Noodles

Silvester (December 22 to December 31)

  • Berliner

Nochevieja (December 22 to December 31)

  • Twelve-Grape Dish

New Year’s Eve (December 22 to December 31)

  • Sparkling Cider
  • Olivier Salad
Also Read Article Continues below

These are all the exciting events that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has lined up for its players in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी