Animal Crossing: New Horizons Event Calendar for 2022 - Everything happening this year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is well known for the number of exciting events it has lined up for its players every year.

Like every other year, players have quite the lineup of events to look forward to in 2022, along with a bunch of exciting seasonal items that come as part of these events in Animal Crossing.

Here are all the events that players can look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons events to look forward to in 2022

Listed below are the various events that players can celebrate each month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with their corresponding seasonal items.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

Revel in spring with discoveries coming to your island in the month of April! Enjoy the beauty of Cherry blossoms in full bloom at the start of the month, or plan your own prom with seasonal items and outfits to buy!

January

New Year's Day (December 22, 2021, to January 5, 2022)

2022 Celebratory Arch

Yut Nori

Zodiac Tiger Figurine

Shōgatsu (December 22, 2021, to January 5, 2022)

Kadomatsu

Kagamimochi

New Year's Shimekazari

Otoshidama Envelope

Osechi

Nanakusa Gayu or Jinjitsu (January 5 to January 7)

Nanakusa Gayu

Big Game Celebration (January 15 to February 15)

Football Rug

Football Cheer Megaphone

Fiery Cheer Megaphone

Starry Cheer Megaphone

Glittery Cheer Megaphone

Setsubun or Bean Throwing Festival (January 25 to February 3)

Bean-Tossing Kit

Groundhog Day (January 25 to February 2)

Resetti Model

Chinese Lunar New Year (January 30 to February 6)

Lucky Red Envelope

Lunar New Year Decoration

Seollal (January 30 to February 6)

Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch

February

Valentine's Day (February 1 to February 14)

Chocolate Heart

Heart-Shaped Bouquet

Carnival of Venice (February 7 to March 1)

Venetian Carnival Mask

Hinamatsuri Festival (February 22 to March 3)

Hinaningyo

Blossom Lantern

March

Pi Day (March 1 to March 14)

Π pie

Shamrock Day (March 10 to March 17)

Shamrock Rug

Shamrock Soda

Shamrock Doorplate

The Shamrock soda, shamrock doorplate, and shamrock rug items will be available from 3/10 to 3/17. One item in the series will be available each day, with selection changing daily. Shamrock day fashion items will also be available at Able Sisters during this time!

April Fool’s Day (March 26 to April 1)

Whoopee Cushion

April

Prom Night (April 1 to April 30)

Prom flooring

Prom wall

Prom sash

Singmogil or Tree Planting Day (April 1 to April 10)

Forsythia

4/5 is a day for planting trees and caring for our forests called "Singmogil" in South Korea. "Forsythia" can be ordered between 4/1 – 4/10, so how about decorating your island with it?

Nature Day (April 15 to April 22)

Cool Globe

Children's Day (April 28 to May 5)

Carp Banner

Newsprint Helmet

May

Mother's Day (May 1 to May 31)

Thank-You Mom Mug

Carnations

Cheese Rolling Day (May 22 to May 31)

Double Gloucester Cheese

Dragon Boat Festival (May 25 to June 3)

Festival Zongzi

-ˏˋ⋆ caroline ⋆ˊˎ- @wickerisland



As you may have noticed, one of the items from the last update is called the "Festival Zongzi." Zongzi are a traditional Chinese food often associated with Dragon Boat Festival (端午节 duān wǔ jié) which falls on June 14th this year. 粽子 (zòng zi)

Dano Festival (May 25 to June 3)

Surichwi Tteok

June

Wedding Season (June 1 - June 30)

Nuptial Bell

Nuptial Doorplate

Nuptial Ring Pillow

Flower-Petal Basket

International Children’s Day (June 1 to June 15)

Handmade Crown

Handmade Cape

Father’s Day (June 1 to June 30)

Thank-you Day Mug

Thank-you Day Apron

Summer Solstice (June 15 to June 21 - Northern Hemisphere)

Sunflower Crown

Sunflower Rug

Sunflower Sunglasses

Maypole

July

Tanabata (July 1 to July 7)

Bamboo Grass

Marine Day (July 9 to July 18)

Ship-Wheel Door Decoration

Le 14 Juillet (July 10 to July 20)

Phrygian Cap

Cowboy Festival (July 15 to August 15)

Rodeo-Style Springy Ride-on

August

Cowherd & Weaver Girl Day (August 5 to August 14)

Orihime Outfit

Hikoboshi Outfit

Obon (August 10 to August 16)

Cucumber Horse

Eggplant Cow

Tomato Festival (August 20 to August 31)

Tomato Festival Tee

September

Grape Harvest Festival (September 1 to September 30)

Grape-Harvest Basket

Moon-Viewing Day (September 1 to September 10)

Dango

Moon Cakes

Moon Rug

Chuseok (September 1 to September 10)

Songpyeon

October

Day of the Dead (October 25 to November 3)

Marigold Decoration

November

Lantern Festival (November 1 to November 11)

Handheld Lantern

Shichi-Go-San (November 11 to November 20)

Chitose Ame

December

Winter Solstice (December 15 to December 22 - Northern Hemisphere)

Midwinter Sweater

Aurora Wall

Bathtub with Yuzu

Tangyuan

How come nobody is talking about the aurora wall you can get RIGHT NOW??

Ōmisoka (December 22 to December 31)

New Year's Noodles

Silvester (December 22 to December 31)

Berliner

Nochevieja (December 22 to December 31)

Twelve-Grape Dish

New Year’s Eve (December 22 to December 31)

Sparkling Cider

Olivier Salad

These are all the exciting events that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has lined up for its players in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar