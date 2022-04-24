Animal Crossing: New Horizons Event Calendar for 2022 - Everything happening this year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is well known for the number of exciting events it has lined up for its players every year.
Like every other year, players have quite the lineup of events to look forward to in 2022, along with a bunch of exciting seasonal items that come as part of these events in Animal Crossing.
Here are all the events that players can look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons events to look forward to in 2022
Listed below are the various events that players can celebrate each month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with their corresponding seasonal items.
January
New Year's Day (December 22, 2021, to January 5, 2022)
- 2022 Celebratory Arch
- Yut Nori
- Zodiac Tiger Figurine
Shōgatsu (December 22, 2021, to January 5, 2022)
- Kadomatsu
- Kagamimochi
- New Year's Shimekazari
- Otoshidama Envelope
- Osechi
Nanakusa Gayu or Jinjitsu (January 5 to January 7)
- Nanakusa Gayu
Big Game Celebration (January 15 to February 15)
- Football Rug
- Football Cheer Megaphone
- Fiery Cheer Megaphone
- Starry Cheer Megaphone
- Glittery Cheer Megaphone
Setsubun or Bean Throwing Festival (January 25 to February 3)
- Bean-Tossing Kit
Groundhog Day (January 25 to February 2)
- Resetti Model
Chinese Lunar New Year (January 30 to February 6)
- Lucky Red Envelope
- Lunar New Year Decoration
Seollal (January 30 to February 6)
- Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch
February
Valentine's Day (February 1 to February 14)
- Chocolate Heart
- Heart-Shaped Bouquet
Carnival of Venice (February 7 to March 1)
- Venetian Carnival Mask
Hinamatsuri Festival (February 22 to March 3)
- Hinaningyo
- Blossom Lantern
March
Pi Day (March 1 to March 14)
- Π pie
Shamrock Day (March 10 to March 17)
- Shamrock Rug
- Shamrock Soda
- Shamrock Doorplate
April Fool’s Day (March 26 to April 1)
- Whoopee Cushion
April
Prom Night (April 1 to April 30)
- Prom flooring
- Prom wall
- Prom sash
Singmogil or Tree Planting Day (April 1 to April 10)
- Forsythia
Nature Day (April 15 to April 22)
- Cool Globe
Children's Day (April 28 to May 5)
- Carp Banner
- Newsprint Helmet
May
Mother's Day (May 1 to May 31)
- Thank-You Mom Mug
- Carnations
Cheese Rolling Day (May 22 to May 31)
- Double Gloucester Cheese
Dragon Boat Festival (May 25 to June 3)
- Festival Zongzi
Dano Festival (May 25 to June 3)
- Surichwi Tteok
June
Wedding Season (June 1 - June 30)
- Nuptial Bell
- Nuptial Doorplate
- Nuptial Ring Pillow
- Flower-Petal Basket
International Children’s Day (June 1 to June 15)
- Handmade Crown
- Handmade Cape
Father’s Day (June 1 to June 30)
- Thank-you Day Mug
- Thank-you Day Apron
Summer Solstice (June 15 to June 21 - Northern Hemisphere)
- Sunflower Crown
- Sunflower Rug
- Sunflower Sunglasses
- Maypole
July
Tanabata (July 1 to July 7)
- Bamboo Grass
Marine Day (July 9 to July 18)
- Ship-Wheel Door Decoration
Le 14 Juillet (July 10 to July 20)
- Phrygian Cap
Cowboy Festival (July 15 to August 15)
- Rodeo-Style Springy Ride-on
August
Cowherd & Weaver Girl Day (August 5 to August 14)
- Orihime Outfit
- Hikoboshi Outfit
Obon (August 10 to August 16)
- Cucumber Horse
- Eggplant Cow
Tomato Festival (August 20 to August 31)
- Tomato Festival Tee
September
Grape Harvest Festival (September 1 to September 30)
- Grape-Harvest Basket
Moon-Viewing Day (September 1 to September 10)
- Dango
- Moon Cakes
- Moon Rug
Chuseok (September 1 to September 10)
- Songpyeon
October
Day of the Dead (October 25 to November 3)
- Marigold Decoration
November
Lantern Festival (November 1 to November 11)
- Handheld Lantern
Shichi-Go-San (November 11 to November 20)
- Chitose Ame
December
Winter Solstice (December 15 to December 22 - Northern Hemisphere)
- Midwinter Sweater
- Aurora Wall
- Bathtub with Yuzu
- Tangyuan
Ōmisoka (December 22 to December 31)
- New Year's Noodles
Silvester (December 22 to December 31)
- Berliner
Nochevieja (December 22 to December 31)
- Twelve-Grape Dish
New Year’s Eve (December 22 to December 31)
- Sparkling Cider
- Olivier Salad
These are all the exciting events that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has lined up for its players in 2022.