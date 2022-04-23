4 best Animal Crossing: New Horizons events to have taken place till date

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has hosted a number of popular events for players ever since its release. Over the two years since its release, New Horizons has hosted a slew of events for its players, some of which have even been recurring events.

There have been some events that were a lot more popular among the players of the title. Here are some of the best Animal Crossing events hosted in New Horizons so far.

Most popular events hosted in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Halloween

Halloween is one of the most exciting events that was ever celebrated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players could dress up as different characters and go trick-or-treating all over their island. Furthermore, the appearance of the NPC Jack himself was also quite entertaining for players, since he handed out rewards and candy.

Stinkydrug @acnhhparadise #ACNH YALL- Please go back to Halloween night and get yourself a spooky cookies recipe- They look so cute I’m so excited to make them🥺🧡🖤 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH Update YALL- Please go back to Halloween night and get yourself a spooky cookies recipe- They look so cute I’m so excited to make them🥺🧡🖤 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHUpdate https://t.co/ZxAcihmHFS

The various shops in the game sold different kinds of Halloween-themed items, which was quite a treat for players.

2) Cherry Blossom Season

Cherry Blossom Season is a repeat event in New Horizons, and it is one that players of the title look forward to the most. The event celebrates the arrival of spring in the game, with the main focus being on the cherry blossom trees that appear in Japan during this time.

The entire island sports a pastel pink shade as cherry blossom trees begin to sprout all over the players' islands. Apart from the visual pleasure, players can also get their hands on exclusive Cherry Blossom Season items from Nook's Cranny during this period.

3) Toy Day

Toy Day in New Horizons arrives as part of the Festive season in the game. During this time, players are required to collect festive ornaments and use them to craft DIY recipes.

On Toy Day, players will meet the NPC Jingle, who will assign players the task of crafting festive wrapping paper to present gifts to villagers with. This is one of the most exciting events in the game, and players look forward to it all year long.

4) Wedding Season

The Wedding Season event was a big hit within the Animal Crossing community, since it brought with it the return of fan favorite villagers in Reese and Cyrus, along with a variety of wedding season themed items that players could get their hands on.

Players could even participate in different activities such as photoshoots and other wedding themed activities.

These are some of the most popular events in New Horizons that Animal Crossing players enjoy participating in the most.

