Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete guide

Halloween, one of the most anticipated holidays of the year, has arrived in Animal Crossing. A festive night of candy isn't just restricted to the neighborhood, in fact, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can partake in the festivities on their island tonight when the event goes live.

This is especially important this year (as it was last year in the first New Horizons Halloween) because the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. For those in areas where it's not safe to go around and visit other homes and take candy from them, Animal Crossing provides a safe and fun alternative.

Here's the complete guide.

All you need to know about Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Halloween has officially arrived, as the calendar finally reads October 31. It is the same in Animal Crossing, as players can partake in the spooky events beginning at 5:00 PM local time. The Halloween activities will commence from then until midnight local time, so players can spend the entire evening celebrating with their villagers.

Once 5:00 PM hits, the island's atmosphere will begin to reflect what day of the year it is. Villagers will put on spooky costumes and go out to trick or treat, while Jack the Pumpkin Czar will visit the island.

Jack, the Pumpkin Czar, will show up on the island at 5:00 PM local time (Image via Nintendo)

As with Halloween in real life, Animal Crossing players' main goal tonight will be to collect candy from their villagers. They can collect candy and lollipops all night long. These items can then be traded to Jack for Halloween-themed rewards.

This month, players have been able to collect items in the Spooky Set, mostly from Nook's Cranny. The rewards from Jack will include the rest of those items that weren't available yet. This will include the highly sought-after Spooky Carriage item, so players should begin collecting candy and rewards as soon as 5:00 PM hits.

Additionally, two new Halloween-themed reactions, Haunt and Scare, can be learned as well. This is the only time these reactions can be learned for players. This is also a good time to earn clothes that players can use to dress up just like Jack, but at any time, not just on Halloween.

Edited by R. Elahi