When is Cherry Blosson season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

With the onset of March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players bid adieu to winter in the game and welcomed the spring season with open arms. This brought about a massive change in the island's appearance and the different kinds of critters available for players to catch in the game.

Furthermore, the month also brought different events and festivals for players to enjoy. However, as March comes to an end, players have something new to look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: the Cherry Blossom season.

Cherry Blossom season begins in April in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Cherry Blossom Season is one of the most visually pleasing events that players can celebrate in New Horizons. The event has been observed in previous iterations of Animal Crossing as well. However, they take place at different times of the year, depending on the gaming title.

Players celebrate the Cherry Blossom Season in New Horizons between April 1 and April 10. However, players must note that these dates are only applicable for players in the Northern Hemisphere. The Southern Hemisphere celebrates the Cherry Blossom Season between October 1 and October 10.

Although the Cherry Blossom Season does not last for a very long period, it brings about a massive change in the player's island. Not only does the appearance of the island change to a soothing pastel pink, but the Cherry Blossom Season brings a bunch of exciting DIY recipes and items for players to get their hands on.

The onset of the event turns the leaves of the trees present on the player's island into a pastel pink color, resembling the cherry blossom trees commonly found in Japan.

The petals floating around the air from these trees can be caught by players using their nets. These petals can subsequently be used to craft various DIY recipes that can exclusively be found throughout the festival.

DIY recipes that can be found during this period are as follows:

Blossom Viewing Lantern

Cherry Blossom Bonsai

Cherry Blossom branches

Cherry Blossom clock

Cherry Blossom petal pile

Cherry Blossom pochette

Cherry Blossom pond stone

Cherry Blossom umbrella

Outdoor picnic set

Cherry Blossom flooring

Cherry Blossom trees walls

Cherry Blossom wand

Sakura wood flooring

Sakura wood wall

Given that the list of items players can obtain during this period is so enticing, it is no surprise that they are looking forward to the Cherry Blossom Season so intently in New Horizons. Thankfully, they will not have to wait much longer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar