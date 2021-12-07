Cherry blossom season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Dates, features, items and more

Cherry blossom trees are among the best of the plant life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They're arguably the best looking tree and tons of players want them on their islands. However, they're pretty rare and can't be on islands year-round.

Cherry blossom season is among one of the shortest seasons in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It doesn't last long, so players have to take advantage when it's here. Here's when it happens, how to plant them, and more.

Complete guide to cherry blossom season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cherry blossom season occurs annually in Animal Crossing. In the Northern Hemisphere, it lasts from April 1-10 while players in the Southern Hemisphere will see them from October 1-10. It's a short season, as it lasts only 10 days.

Animal Crossing players generally wait for this time of year to come around, but time traveling is also an option. It's frowned upon, but if players are desperate to experience cherry blossom season, they could do that.

Players don't actually have to plant cherry blossom trees. They are actually just hardwood trees, which also means they won't bear fruit. Planted hardwood trees will bloom into cherry blossom trees during the appropriate time of year.

Hardwood trees will transform into cherry blossom trees (Image via Nintendo)

Fruit trees don't turn into cherry blossom trees and once the season is over, they turn back into regular hardwood trees.

However, when they are blooming, players can pick up the falling petals with their net. They can be used for DIY recipes as well as other things. Players will receive the DIY recipe for the Outdoor Picnic Set once Isabelle announces the appearance of cherry blossom trees. The petals are required for this recipe.

Here are a few items that can be crafted during cherry blossom season:

Cherry blossom rug

Cherry blossom wand

Cherry blossom pochette

Cherry blossom pond stone

Cherry blossom petal pie

Cherry blossom bonsai

Cherry blossom branches

Blossom viewing lantern

Cherry blossom clock

Sakura wood wall

Sakura wood flooring

Cherry blossom umbrella

Also Read Article Continues below

These items can be crafted whenever, but they all require items that are found during cherry blossom season in Animal Crossing.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider