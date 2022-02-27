Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters arriving and leaving in March

March marks the end of winter in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is considered one of the most important months for the title. Since it brings about a change in the season in-game, some major changes take place in March.
Not only does the entire appearance of the island change, but players can also see a complete reshuffling in the critters present in the New Horizons islands.
Depending on the hemisphere that users belong to, they can see a different set of critters arriving and leaving New Horizons islands. Here are all the bugs, sea creatures, and fish arriving in and departing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.
Critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March
The Northern Hemisphere sees the arrival of the following critters in March.
Bugs
- Yellow Butterfly
- Tiger Butterfly
- Peacock Butterfly
- Mantis
- Orchid Mantis
- Honeybee
- Stinkbug
- Man-Faced Stinkbug
- Ladybug
Fish
- Tadpole
- Loach
- Cherry Salmon
- Char
- Golden Trout
- Barred Knifejaw
Sea creatures
- Turban Shell
- Chambered Nautilus
- Umbrella Octopus
- Firefly Squid
- Spider Crab
The Southern Hemisphere sees the arrival of a different set of bugs, fish, and sea creatures in New Horizons, which are as follows.
Bugs
- Common Butterfly
- Yellow Butterfly
- Monarch Butterfly
- Cricket
- Bell Cricket
- Red Dragonfly
- Violin Beetle
- Pill Bug
- Centipede
Fish
- Pike
- Cherry Salmon
- Char
- Golden Trout
- Salmon
- King Salmon
- Mitten Crab
- Sturgeon
Sea creatures
- Oyster
- Turban Shell
- Chambered Nautilus
- Umbrella Octopus
- Sweet Shrimp
Critters leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March
Just as there are critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are also some critters that will leave at the end of March. This too differs from hemisphere to hemisphere.
Here are all the fish, bugs, and sea creatures leaving the Northern Hemisphere at the end of March.
Bugs
- Emperor Butterfly
Fish
- Bitterling
- Yellow Perch
- Stringfish
- Sturgeon
- Sea Butterfly
- Football Fish
Sea creatures
- Red King Crab
The Southern Hemisphere bids adieu to a different set of critters, which are as follows.
Bugs
- Tiger Butterfly
- Emperor Butterfly
- Agrias Butterfly
- Rajah Brooke's Birdwing
- Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
- Atlas Moth
- Madagascan Sunset Moth
- Grasshopper
- Walker Cicada
- Pondskater
- Diving Beetle
- Giant Water Bug
- Rosalia Batesi Beetle
- Earth Boring Dung Beetle
- Goliath Beetle
- Rainbow Stag
- Walking Leaf
- Mosquito
Fish
- Crawfish
- Soft-Shelled Turtle
- Sweetfish
- Salmon
- King Salmon
- Nibble Fish
- Piranha
- Arowana
- Dorado
- Gar
- Arapaima
- Saddled Bichir
- Clownfish
- Surgeonfish
- Butterfly Fish
- Puffer Fish
- Blue Marlin
- Ocean Sunfish
- Saw Shark
- Hammerhead Shark
- Great White Shark
- Whale Shark
- Suckerfish
Sea creatures
- Sea grapes
- Sea Urchin
- Slate Pencil Urchin
- Moon Jellyfish
- Gigas Giant Clam
- Tiger Prawn
- Horseshoe Crab
- Flatworm
These are all the critters that will make their way in and out of Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in both hemispheres in March 2022.