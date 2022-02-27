Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters arriving and leaving in March

March marks the end of winter in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is considered one of the most important months for the title. Since it brings about a change in the season in-game, some major changes take place in March.

Not only does the entire appearance of the island change, but players can also see a complete reshuffling in the critters present in the New Horizons islands.

Depending on the hemisphere that users belong to, they can see a different set of critters arriving and leaving New Horizons islands. Here are all the bugs, sea creatures, and fish arriving in and departing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

Critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

The Northern Hemisphere sees the arrival of the following critters in March.

Bugs

Yellow Butterfly

Tiger Butterfly

Peacock Butterfly

Mantis

Orchid Mantis

Honeybee

Stinkbug

Man-Faced Stinkbug

Ladybug

Fish

Tadpole

Loach

Cherry Salmon

Char

Golden Trout

Barred Knifejaw

Sea creatures

Turban Shell

Chambered Nautilus

Umbrella Octopus

Firefly Squid

Spider Crab

The Southern Hemisphere sees the arrival of a different set of bugs, fish, and sea creatures in New Horizons, which are as follows.

Bugs

Common Butterfly

Yellow Butterfly

Monarch Butterfly

Cricket

Bell Cricket

Red Dragonfly

Violin Beetle

Pill Bug

Centipede

Fish

Pike

Cherry Salmon

Char

Golden Trout

Salmon

King Salmon

Mitten Crab

Sturgeon

Sea creatures

Oyster

Turban Shell

Chambered Nautilus

Umbrella Octopus

Sweet Shrimp

Critters leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March

Just as there are critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are also some critters that will leave at the end of March. This too differs from hemisphere to hemisphere.

Here are all the fish, bugs, and sea creatures leaving the Northern Hemisphere at the end of March.

Bugs

Emperor Butterfly

Fish

Bitterling

Yellow Perch

Stringfish

Sturgeon

Sea Butterfly

Football Fish

Sea creatures

Red King Crab

The Southern Hemisphere bids adieu to a different set of critters, which are as follows.

Bugs

Tiger Butterfly

Emperor Butterfly

Agrias Butterfly

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

Atlas Moth

Madagascan Sunset Moth

Grasshopper

Walker Cicada

Pondskater

Diving Beetle

Giant Water Bug

Rosalia Batesi Beetle

Earth Boring Dung Beetle

Goliath Beetle

Rainbow Stag

Walking Leaf

Mosquito

Fish

Crawfish

Soft-Shelled Turtle

Sweetfish

Salmon

King Salmon

Nibble Fish

Piranha

Arowana

Dorado

Gar

Arapaima

Saddled Bichir

Clownfish

Surgeonfish

Butterfly Fish

Puffer Fish

Blue Marlin

Ocean Sunfish

Saw Shark

Hammerhead Shark

Great White Shark

Whale Shark

Suckerfish

Sea creatures

Sea grapes

Sea Urchin

Slate Pencil Urchin

Moon Jellyfish

Gigas Giant Clam

Tiger Prawn

Horseshoe Crab

Flatworm

These are all the critters that will make their way in and out of Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in both hemispheres in March 2022.

