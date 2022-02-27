×
Create
Notifications

Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters arriving and leaving in March

Some major changes take place in March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March (Image via Nintendo)
Some major changes take place in March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March (Image via Nintendo)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 27, 2022 05:09 AM IST
Feature

March marks the end of winter in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is considered one of the most important months for the title. Since it brings about a change in the season in-game, some major changes take place in March.

Not only does the entire appearance of the island change, but players can also see a complete reshuffling in the critters present in the New Horizons islands.

Depending on the hemisphere that users belong to, they can see a different set of critters arriving and leaving New Horizons islands. Here are all the bugs, sea creatures, and fish arriving in and departing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

Critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

The Northern Hemisphere sees the arrival of the following critters in March.

Bugs

  • Yellow Butterfly
  • Tiger Butterfly
  • Peacock Butterfly
  • Mantis
  • Orchid Mantis
  • Honeybee
  • Stinkbug
  • Man-Faced Stinkbug
  • Ladybug

Fish

  • Tadpole
  • Loach
  • Cherry Salmon
  • Char
  • Golden Trout
  • Barred Knifejaw

Sea creatures

  • Turban Shell
  • Chambered Nautilus
  • Umbrella Octopus
  • Firefly Squid
  • Spider Crab

The Southern Hemisphere sees the arrival of a different set of bugs, fish, and sea creatures in New Horizons, which are as follows.

Bugs

  • Common Butterfly
  • Yellow Butterfly
  • Monarch Butterfly
  • Cricket
  • Bell Cricket
  • Red Dragonfly
  • Violin Beetle
  • Pill Bug
  • Centipede

Fish

  • Pike
  • Cherry Salmon
  • Char
  • Golden Trout
  • Salmon
  • King Salmon
  • Mitten Crab
  • Sturgeon

Sea creatures

  • Oyster
  • Turban Shell
  • Chambered Nautilus
  • Umbrella Octopus
  • Sweet Shrimp

Critters leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March

Just as there are critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are also some critters that will leave at the end of March. This too differs from hemisphere to hemisphere.

Here are all the fish, bugs, and sea creatures leaving the Northern Hemisphere at the end of March.

Bugs

  • Emperor Butterfly

Fish

  • Bitterling
  • Yellow Perch
  • Stringfish
  • Sturgeon
  • Sea Butterfly
  • Football Fish

Sea creatures

  • Red King Crab

The Southern Hemisphere bids adieu to a different set of critters, which are as follows.

Bugs

  • Tiger Butterfly
  • Emperor Butterfly
  • Agrias Butterfly
  • Rajah Brooke's Birdwing
  • Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
  • Atlas Moth
  • Madagascan Sunset Moth
  • Grasshopper
  • Walker Cicada
  • Pondskater
  • Diving Beetle
  • Giant Water Bug
  • Rosalia Batesi Beetle
  • Earth Boring Dung Beetle
  • Goliath Beetle
  • Rainbow Stag
  • Walking Leaf
  • Mosquito

Fish

  • Crawfish
  • Soft-Shelled Turtle
  • Sweetfish
  • Salmon
  • King Salmon
  • Nibble Fish
  • Piranha
  • Arowana
  • Dorado
  • Gar
  • Arapaima
  • Saddled Bichir
  • Clownfish
  • Surgeonfish
  • Butterfly Fish
  • Puffer Fish
  • Blue Marlin
  • Ocean Sunfish
  • Saw Shark
  • Hammerhead Shark
  • Great White Shark
  • Whale Shark
  • Suckerfish

Sea creatures

  • Sea grapes
  • Sea Urchin
  • Slate Pencil Urchin
  • Moon Jellyfish
  • Gigas Giant Clam
  • Tiger Prawn
  • Horseshoe Crab
  • Flatworm
Also Read Article Continues below

These are all the critters that will make their way in and out of Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in both hemispheres in March 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी