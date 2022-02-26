4 mistakes to avoid while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Even though it has been almost two years since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, several players have joined the community even in 2022. However, just like every other game, New Horizons beginners also make several mistakes when they just start out.

Gaining a better understanding of why these actions qualify as mistakes can help beginners prevent making them. Therefore, here are some of the most common mistakes that every Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginner should avoid when they start their deserted island journey.

Common mistakes Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginners make

1) Playing the game at a set time every day

New Horizons players tend to take some time before they get addicted to the game. Naturally, they only play the game once a day, and it is usually at one set time.

This is something that players should avoid, since they can miss out on lots of different benefits and items that they could get their hands on if they log in at different hours. Therefore, players should try to log into the game at least twice a day to reap maximum benefits.

2) Ignoring time travel

As mentioned previously, New Horizons gets really addictive after a while. Therefore, towards the beginning, players might not want to log in to the game every day. However, being irregular in the game can also lead to several issues, such as villagers leaving the island, cockroaches in the player's island home, as well as the island generally being trashed.

Therefore, to avoid this mess, players can make use of time travel to travel back to the date on which they last played the game and resume playing thereafter.

3) Blindly buying art from Redd

Redd is notorious for selling fake paintings and pieces of art to players in New Horizons. However, new players of the game might not be aware of this fact, and end up blindly buying art pieces from Redd, subsequently incurring a loss.

There are several signs to look out for while buying paintings from Redd. If players know exactly what to look for, they will slowly be able to differentiate between real and fake art in Animal Crossing.

4) Selling every fossil they come across

Fossils usually sell for very high prices in New Horizons, so players might be tempted to sell every fossil they come across. However, they should avoid doing so and consider donating to the Museum as well.

Players can upgrade their museum much faster if they donate the first of every kind of bug, fish, rare items, and fossils that they come across. They will surely come across duplicates of these items later in the game, so they can choose to sell them at that time, if they wish to.

Edited by Mayank Shete