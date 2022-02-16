Is it worth donating to the museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Throughout their Animal Crossing journey, players will come across a lot of rare items and creatures. Now, it is up to them to decide if they want to sell these items in exchange for Bells or if they should donate them to Blathers at the Museum.

While selling them to the Nook brothers at Nook's Cranny is the more financially profitable option, players have often wondered if donating these items to Blathers at the Museum is worth it.

Like everything else, there are some pros and cons to donating items to Blathers at the Museum.

Players can consider donating items to Blathers at the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can bring the Museum to their New Horizons island right from the start of their journey on their island. They simply need to present Tom Nook with five different kinds of bugs and/or fish at the Resident Services tent. On receiving these items, Nook will suggest establishing a Museum tent on the island, and players must determine a site where they want the Museum tent to be established.

Blathers will arrive on the player's island soon after, and after receiving about ten more bugs and/or fish, he will suggest that the Museum tent should receive an upgrade. Therefore, by donating items to Blathers at the Museum, players can keep upgrading the Museum building in the game, which is important since the Museum is a rather significant building on any player's New Horizons island.

Upon receiving items from players, Blathers will display them at the Museum, and some rare items will even find their place right at the center of the Museum. This could include rare critters, flowers, or even art pieces that players can obtain from other villagers like Redd, provided the item is genuine.

Animal Crossing veterans often suggest that players should donate the first of every kind of item they find to Blathers at the Museum since it will be up for display, and players can keep a check on every item they have collected in the game so far. Furthermore, they can always sell duplicates to the Nooklings.

Therefore, while it is obviously more financially profitable to sell items at Nook's Cranny, it is definitely worth it to donate items to the Museum since they are put up for display and add to the player's collection.

Edited by Danyal Arabi