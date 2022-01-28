×
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Nooks Cranny might receive an update in 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons&#039; Nook&#039;s Cranny might see an upgrade (Image via Animal Crossing Wiki)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Jan 28, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Rumors

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has received its last major update with version 2.0, as declared by Nintendo. However, it seems like players are not done with the title yet, as rumors suggest that Nook's Cranny might be getting an upgrade in 2022.

The prospect was discussed by the popular Animal Crossing YouTuber, Mayor Mori, in his recent video.

Here's why fans speculate that they might receive an upgrade to Nook's Cranny in New Horizons this year.

Animal Crossing players might see an upgraded Nook's Cranny in 2022

At the beginning of a player's New Horizons journey, Nook's Cranny is simply a tent. However, as the game progresses, the tent upgrades to a small shop, which then upgrades to its final form.

Nook&#039;s Cranny upgrades to a small shop from the tent in New Horizons (Image via Nintendo Wire)
However, in previous iterations of the game, Nook's Cranny has received more than two upgrades in the game. Naturally, players expected New Horizons to have the same results.

Inside Nook's Cranny, there is a mysterious staircase that apparently leads nowhere. However, players believe that the 2022 upgrade to Nook's Cranny might expand the building in a manner that the staircase will ultimately be useful in the game, and lead to expanded space in the store.

Nook&#039;s Cranny has a mysterious staircase in the back (Image via Nintendo)
Apart from this, there are several instances where New Horizons players have seen building upgrades within the game, such as the Museum upgrade. However, one thing that has been common in these upgrades is that the buildings keep expanding till they cover the entire base that the building is set upon.

In the case of Nook's Cranny, the base is not completely covered yet, thereby leading players to believe that they might still see an upgrade to the bulding this year.

Although Nintendo has announced that New Horizons will receive no further major updates, these speculated changes to Nook's Cranny will not count as major rework, so Nintendo will not be going back on its word either.

However, players must remember that there has been no official announcement regarding a Nook's Cranny update, so it is just speculation at this point.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
हिन्दी