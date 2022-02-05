×
Create
Notifications

How does Time Travel work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Time travel is a raging trend in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (image via Nintendo Life)
Time travel is a raging trend in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (image via Nintendo Life)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 05, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Feature

Time travel as a feature has long existed in the Animal Crossing franchise, although many players still debate about whether time travel is bad in New Horizons or not.

Time Travel essentially allows players to travel back and forth in time to achieve their different goals, such as acquiring new villagers, attending an event, and so on. However, it has its own downsides as well, which brings on the debate.

New Years Resolution: play more animal crossing and don’t time travel

To jump on the Time Travel bandwagon, players must know how to go about the process. Here's how players can use the feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

A closer look at Time Travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to make the feature work

As opposed to other Animal Crossing titles, New Horizons does not have an in-game option to change the time and date at the player's location. Therefore, they have to manually change the time and date on their Nintendo Switch to be able to time travel in New Horizons.

To do so, players must first exit the New Horizons game on their Switch and then move on to the Settings section on the device and select 'System.' Next, they must locate the 'Date and Time' section from the menu and select the option that says 'Synchronize Clock via Internet.'

After this is done, players are free to select whichever date and time they would like to go to and head back into New Horizons, which will then reset to adjust to the new time and date that players have selected.

my acnh villagers after i time travel to december for the seasonal items https://t.co/V9O2ZrzZaW

Consequences of overusing the Time Travel feature

Time Travel is a very convenient option for players of New Horizons, however, there are a few things they must keep in mind. First, it is always advisable not to skip too many days ahead, since it can yield the same effect as not logging into the game for long periods of time.

If players skip too many days ahead, they must be prepared to be welcomed back on their island with ruined turnips, weeds, and cockroaches in their home. Furthermore, villagers also leave if they are ignored for many days.

When you have to remind yourself not to time travel after buying turnips #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/kKYjjhxHNN

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Just as there are many pros to time travel in New Horizons, there are several cons as well. Therefore, players must make use of the feature with restraint.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी