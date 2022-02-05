How does Time Travel work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Time travel as a feature has long existed in the Animal Crossing franchise, although many players still debate about whether time travel is bad in New Horizons or not.

Time Travel essentially allows players to travel back and forth in time to achieve their different goals, such as acquiring new villagers, attending an event, and so on. However, it has its own downsides as well, which brings on the debate.

To jump on the Time Travel bandwagon, players must know how to go about the process. Here's how players can use the feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

A closer look at Time Travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to make the feature work

As opposed to other Animal Crossing titles, New Horizons does not have an in-game option to change the time and date at the player's location. Therefore, they have to manually change the time and date on their Nintendo Switch to be able to time travel in New Horizons.

To do so, players must first exit the New Horizons game on their Switch and then move on to the Settings section on the device and select 'System.' Next, they must locate the 'Date and Time' section from the menu and select the option that says 'Synchronize Clock via Internet.'

After this is done, players are free to select whichever date and time they would like to go to and head back into New Horizons, which will then reset to adjust to the new time and date that players have selected.

Consequences of overusing the Time Travel feature

Time Travel is a very convenient option for players of New Horizons, however, there are a few things they must keep in mind. First, it is always advisable not to skip too many days ahead, since it can yield the same effect as not logging into the game for long periods of time.

If players skip too many days ahead, they must be prepared to be welcomed back on their island with ruined turnips, weeds, and cockroaches in their home. Furthermore, villagers also leave if they are ignored for many days.

Just as there are many pros to time travel in New Horizons, there are several cons as well. Therefore, players must make use of the feature with restraint.

