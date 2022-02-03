5 island ideas for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2022 guide)

Although it is primarily a life simulation title, one of the key aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the ability of players to design their islands according to their preferences.

While most players come up with extraordinary designs, some might need help deciding on a theme for their New Horizons island.

Here are some island design ideas for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to implement on their islands.

Best island design ideas for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players

Outdoor Library

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community has quite a few bookworms in its midst, so an outdoor library might be a splendid idea for such fans. They can simply pick a spot of their choice and fill the space with bookshelves. Since the bookshelves come pre-stacked with books, the library will look full of life and get a unique aesthetic.

Players can further decorate the library according to their preference and have their very own cozy corner on the island.

Surf Shack

New Horizons islands always have the perfect beach spots. So what better than to introduce a surf shack right on those beaches? Surf shacks are also easy to design because all the players need are some tropical decorations, surfboards, and coconut trees to complete the look.

Surf Shack can be a great idea for players who love spending their time diving in the sea and hunting for sea creatures.

Star Gazing spot

Many New Horizons players are avid fans of star gazing and they can bring that interest into the game as well. All they need to do is find an empty spot and set up a telescope and a rug of their choice to spot shooting stars as they approach.

Evie ⌛ @OceanicFirefly was going to head to bed but got distracted by animal crossing... so here, have a pic of my stargazing area! still a work in progress was going to head to bed but got distracted by animal crossing... so here, have a pic of my stargazing area! still a work in progress https://t.co/hUwOQHRY84

This can lead to the best star gazing spot, and players can even invite their villager friends to join in on the fun!

Outdoor Arcade

To bring up the energy level on their New Horizons island, players can set up an outdoor arcade. They will simply require as many arcade machines as they can find, along with a foosball table and a ping pong table.

Outdoor arcade in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via TJ Fowle/Pinterest)

To really get the arcade vibe going, players can even add some LED lights and neon signs to make their island all the more exciting.

Bakery

After the addition of The Roost in the 2.0 update, it only makes sense for players to have a bakery nearby, so villagers and players can enjoy coffee and cakes whenever they want to.

Apart from using the available options to decorate one's island, players can also make use of the custom design codes that creators share online to pick a theme and design for their island that suits them the best.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra