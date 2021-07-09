How often do shooting stars happen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tries to simulate real-life phenomena as accurately as possible to make the experience more immersive for players. This includes a perfect representation of different types of weather, clouds, and even meteor showers.

Shooting stars are also a common occurrence in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's something that players love to enjoy as it makes for a beautiful night and allows players to get esthetic shots of their village as well.

Not only are shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons a sight to behold, but they also come bearing exciting gifts. From DIY recipes to essential crafting materials, rewards rain down from the sky, and players always look forward to it.

Also Read: 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs arriving in July and how to catch them all

Guide to Shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When do they happen? What do they bring?

Shooting stars is a natural phenomenon and can happen randomly. However, one hint that players need to keep in mind if they are looking for shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that they only happen on clear nights. Therefore, if players see no clouds in the sky at night, they can keep an eye out for these falling stars.

Wishing upon shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (image via Switch Force)

Players can also wish upon shooting stars that arrive in pairs. The wishes grant them star fragments, large star fragments, and Zodiac star fragments of the season at random.

Make sure you're not holding anything or sitting Look to the night sky by pressing up on the right thumbstick Press "A" whenever you see a shooting star in the sky

Following the above steps guarantee a wish, and players can head over to their beach to collect the washed-up fragments.

Celeste arrives during shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Celeste, the stargazing aficionado owl in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, rarely shows up on islands. She offers various DIY recipes ranging from space and stars, wands, and Zodiac DIY recipes.

Celeste only appears during Meteor shower events or also has a chance of showing up as shooting stars appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Therefore, not only can players have their wishes come true, but they also have a chance at getting all-new recipes from shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Srijan Sen