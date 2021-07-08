Create
All of Celeste's DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Celeste DIY Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)
shwetangparthsarthy
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 2021-07-08T21:23:31+05:30

Celeste is one of the rather mysterious characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fortunately, she makes all her visits worth it with the variety of rewards she has to offer.

The stargazing aficionado owl in Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a range of DIY recipes based on the Star and Space, Wand, and Zodiac themes. Players can find Celeste walking around their island at night whenever there is a meteor shower in Animal Crossing: New Horizons or shooting stars appear in the sky.

Whether on their own island or on a friend's, every time one comes across Celeste, she will give the players a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons recipe.

All the DIY recipes Celeste offers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Celeste usually offers star and space DIY recipes and recipes. If players are lucky, they might also get the Zodiac recipe of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons season from her.

Celeste, the stargazing aficionado from Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Pinterest)
Star and Space DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  1. Asteroid: Stone (×10) + Star Fragment (×)
  2. Astronaut Suit: Iron Nugget (×5) + Star Fragment (×5)
  3. Crescent Moon Chair: Star Fragment (×) + Large Star Fragment (×)
  4. Crewed Spaceship: Iron Nugget (×20) + Star Fragment (×10)
  5. Flying Saucer: Iron Nugget (×10) + Star Fragment (×15)
  6. Galaxy Flooring: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
  7. Lunar Lander: Iron Nugget (×15) + Star Fragment (×10)
  8. Lunar Rover: Iron Nugget (×10) + Old Tire (×4) + Star Fragment (×10)
  9. Lunar Surface: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
  10. Moon: Star Fragment (×15) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
  11. Nova Light: Star Fragment (×5)
  12. Rocket: Iron Nugget (×20) + Star Fragment (×10)
  13. Satellite: Iron Nugget (×15) + Star Fragment (×10)
  14. Sci-Fi Flooring: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
  15. Sci-Fi Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
  16. Space Shuttle: Iron Nugget (×10) + Star Fragment (×5)
  17. Star Clock: Iron Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3)
  18. Star Head: Star Fragment (×5)
  19. Star Pochette: Star Fragment (×6)
  20. Starry Garland: Star Fragment (×10)
  21. Starry Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
  22. Starry-Sky Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)

Wand DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  1. Cosmos Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + White Cosmos (×1)
  2. Golden Wand: Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3)
  3. Hyacinth Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Pink Hyacinth (×1)
  4. Iron Wand: Iron Nugget (×3) + Star Fragment (×3)
  5. Lily Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + White Lily (×1)
  6. Mums Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Yellow Mum (×1)
  7. Pansy Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Yellow Pansy (×1)
  8. Rose Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Red Rose (×1)
  9. Star Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
  10. Tree-Branch Wand: Tree Branch (×5) + Star Fragment (×3)
  11. Tulip Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Red Tulip (×1)
  12. Wand: Star Fragment (×2)
  13. Windflower Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Orange Windflower (×1)

Zodiac DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  1. Aries Rocking Chair: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3) + Aries Fragment (×2)
  2. Cancer Table: Stone (×3) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Cancer Fragment (×2)
  3. Virgo Harp: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Virgo Fragment (×2)
  4. Taurus Bathtub: Stone (×8) + Gold Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3) + Taurus Fragment (×2)
  5. Scorpio Lamp: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Scorpio Fragment (×2)
  6. Sagittarius Arrow: Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Sagittarius Fragment (×2)
  7. Pisces Lamp: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Pisces Fragment (×2)
  8. Libra Scale: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Libra Fragment (×2)
  9. Leo Sculpture: Stone (×3) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Leo Fragment (×2)
  10. Gemini Closet: Stone (×6) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Gemini Fragment (×2)
  11. Capricorn Ornament: Stone (×12) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Capricorn Fragment (×2)
  12. Aquarius Urn: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) +Aquarius Fragment (×2)

These Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes are not all Celeste has to offer. Once players have all these recipes, except the Zodiac recipes, Celeste will give them a Zodiac fragment of that Animal Crossing: New Horizons season instead.

Edited by Srijan Sen
