All of Celeste's DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Celeste is one of the rather mysterious characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fortunately, she makes all her visits worth it with the variety of rewards she has to offer.
The stargazing aficionado owl in Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a range of DIY recipes based on the Star and Space, Wand, and Zodiac themes. Players can find Celeste walking around their island at night whenever there is a meteor shower in Animal Crossing: New Horizons or shooting stars appear in the sky.
Whether on their own island or on a friend's, every time one comes across Celeste, she will give the players a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons recipe.
All the DIY recipes Celeste offers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Celeste usually offers star and space DIY recipes and recipes. If players are lucky, they might also get the Zodiac recipe of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons season from her.
Star and Space DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Asteroid: Stone (×10) + Star Fragment (×)
- Astronaut Suit: Iron Nugget (×5) + Star Fragment (×5)
- Crescent Moon Chair: Star Fragment (×) + Large Star Fragment (×)
- Crewed Spaceship: Iron Nugget (×20) + Star Fragment (×10)
- Flying Saucer: Iron Nugget (×10) + Star Fragment (×15)
- Galaxy Flooring: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
- Lunar Lander: Iron Nugget (×15) + Star Fragment (×10)
- Lunar Rover: Iron Nugget (×10) + Old Tire (×4) + Star Fragment (×10)
- Lunar Surface: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
- Moon: Star Fragment (×15) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
- Nova Light: Star Fragment (×5)
- Rocket: Iron Nugget (×20) + Star Fragment (×10)
- Satellite: Iron Nugget (×15) + Star Fragment (×10)
- Sci-Fi Flooring: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
- Sci-Fi Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
- Space Shuttle: Iron Nugget (×10) + Star Fragment (×5)
- Star Clock: Iron Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3)
- Star Head: Star Fragment (×5)
- Star Pochette: Star Fragment (×6)
- Starry Garland: Star Fragment (×10)
- Starry Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
- Starry-Sky Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
Wand DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Cosmos Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + White Cosmos (×1)
- Golden Wand: Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3)
- Hyacinth Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Pink Hyacinth (×1)
- Iron Wand: Iron Nugget (×3) + Star Fragment (×3)
- Lily Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + White Lily (×1)
- Mums Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Yellow Mum (×1)
- Pansy Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Yellow Pansy (×1)
- Rose Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Red Rose (×1)
- Star Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Large Star Fragment (×1)
- Tree-Branch Wand: Tree Branch (×5) + Star Fragment (×3)
- Tulip Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Red Tulip (×1)
- Wand: Star Fragment (×2)
- Windflower Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Orange Windflower (×1)
Zodiac DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Aries Rocking Chair: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3) + Aries Fragment (×2)
- Cancer Table: Stone (×3) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Cancer Fragment (×2)
- Virgo Harp: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Virgo Fragment (×2)
- Taurus Bathtub: Stone (×8) + Gold Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3) + Taurus Fragment (×2)
- Scorpio Lamp: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Scorpio Fragment (×2)
- Sagittarius Arrow: Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Sagittarius Fragment (×2)
- Pisces Lamp: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Pisces Fragment (×2)
- Libra Scale: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Libra Fragment (×2)
- Leo Sculpture: Stone (×3) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Leo Fragment (×2)
- Gemini Closet: Stone (×6) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Gemini Fragment (×2)
- Capricorn Ornament: Stone (×12) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Capricorn Fragment (×2)
- Aquarius Urn: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) +Aquarius Fragment (×2)
These Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes are not all Celeste has to offer. Once players have all these recipes, except the Zodiac recipes, Celeste will give them a Zodiac fragment of that Animal Crossing: New Horizons season instead.
