All of Celeste's DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Celeste is one of the rather mysterious characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fortunately, she makes all her visits worth it with the variety of rewards she has to offer.

The stargazing aficionado owl in Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a range of DIY recipes based on the Star and Space, Wand, and Zodiac themes. Players can find Celeste walking around their island at night whenever there is a meteor shower in Animal Crossing: New Horizons or shooting stars appear in the sky.

Whether on their own island or on a friend's, every time one comes across Celeste, she will give the players a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons recipe.

All the DIY recipes Celeste offers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Celeste usually offers star and space DIY recipes and recipes. If players are lucky, they might also get the Zodiac recipe of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons season from her.

Star and Space DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Asteroid: Stone (×10) + Star Fragment (×) Astronaut Suit: Iron Nugget (×5) + Star Fragment (×5) Crescent Moon Chair: Star Fragment (×) + Large Star Fragment (×) Crewed Spaceship: Iron Nugget (×20) + Star Fragment (×10) Flying Saucer: Iron Nugget (×10) + Star Fragment (×15) Galaxy Flooring: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1) Lunar Lander: Iron Nugget (×15) + Star Fragment (×10) Lunar Rover: Iron Nugget (×10) + Old Tire (×4) + Star Fragment (×10) Lunar Surface: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1) Moon: Star Fragment (×15) + Large Star Fragment (×1) Nova Light: Star Fragment (×5) Rocket: Iron Nugget (×20) + Star Fragment (×10) Satellite: Iron Nugget (×15) + Star Fragment (×10) Sci-Fi Flooring: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1) Sci-Fi Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1) Space Shuttle: Iron Nugget (×10) + Star Fragment (×5) Star Clock: Iron Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3) Star Head: Star Fragment (×5) Star Pochette: Star Fragment (×6) Starry Garland: Star Fragment (×10) Starry Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1) Starry-Sky Wall: Star Fragment (×5) + Large Star Fragment (×1)

Wand DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cosmos Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + White Cosmos (×1) Golden Wand: Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) Hyacinth Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Pink Hyacinth (×1) Iron Wand: Iron Nugget (×3) + Star Fragment (×3) Lily Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + White Lily (×1) Mums Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Yellow Mum (×1) Pansy Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Yellow Pansy (×1) Rose Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Red Rose (×1) Star Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Large Star Fragment (×1) Tree-Branch Wand: Tree Branch (×5) + Star Fragment (×3) Tulip Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Red Tulip (×1) Wand: Star Fragment (×2) Windflower Wand: Star Fragment (×3) + Orange Windflower (×1)

Zodiac DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Aries Rocking Chair: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3) + Aries Fragment (×2) Cancer Table: Stone (×3) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Cancer Fragment (×2) Virgo Harp: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Virgo Fragment (×2) Taurus Bathtub: Stone (×8) + Gold Nugget (×1) + Star Fragment (×3) + Taurus Fragment (×2) Scorpio Lamp: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Scorpio Fragment (×2) Sagittarius Arrow: Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Sagittarius Fragment (×2) Pisces Lamp: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Pisces Fragment (×2) Libra Scale: Stone (×4) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Libra Fragment (×2) Leo Sculpture: Stone (×3) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Leo Fragment (×2) Gemini Closet: Stone (×6) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Gemini Fragment (×2) Capricorn Ornament: Stone (×12) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) + Capricorn Fragment (×2) Aquarius Urn: Stone (×5) + Gold Nugget (×2) + Star Fragment (×3) +Aquarius Fragment (×2)

These Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes are not all Celeste has to offer. Once players have all these recipes, except the Zodiac recipes, Celeste will give them a Zodiac fragment of that Animal Crossing: New Horizons season instead.

