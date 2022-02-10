Does snow count as rain in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Winter is a magical time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as players get to see snow settling in on their islands. The season also brings with it a bunch of festivities, events, and seasonal items.

However, players have also been curious about the snow on their New Horizons islands and the effects it has. One of the most commonly asked questions about snow in New Horizons is whether it can be considered the same as rain.

The answer to this question is in the affirmative. Snow does count as rain in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Snow performs the same functions as rain in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Snow appears in the Northern Hemisphere from mid to late November, and by December 11, players will have an island covered in snow. Normally, it is not possible for flowers and other flora to survive in the snow.

However, in the world of New Horizons, snow performs the same functions as rain. Players often find their New Horizons islands covered with flowers once it starts snowing since it acts like rain, thereby watering the flowers.

Furthermore, for players with fishing interests, it is worth noting that the snow does not affect the appearance of fish like the coelacanth. In fact, the coelacanth appears whenever it starts snowing, as it would when it starts raining. Therefore, players do not have to worry about their chances of catching a coelacanth in New Horizons during the winter season.

Apart from these perks, players also have other added benefits during the snowy season. Players can craft many snow and ice-themed items using DIY recipes that require snowflakes in New Horizons. There are two kinds of snowflakes that players can obtain in the game: regular snowflakes and large snowflakes.

While regular snowflakes are easy to obtain as players can simply catch them using their nets, larger snowflakes pose more of a challenge.

Snow can make any ACNH island really beautiful and does not affect flora and fauna of the island adversely. Therefore, players look forward to snow in the winters in New Horizons every year.

