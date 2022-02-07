8 most expensive fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fishing is one of the most common activities that players indulge in on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands. However, this activity can be as profitable as it is leisurely. Depending on the rarity of the fish that players have caught, they can sell it for a certain number of Bells to C.J. or at Nook's Cranny.

Here are some of the most expensive fish players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Most expensive fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8) Saw Shark

The Saw Shark is one of the most expensive fish that players can catch in new Horizons. The fish owes its name to its saw-like bill, which has jagged teeth on its edge, allowing it to disable enemies and even get itself out of tricky situations.

TitoMiiverse @VespertineTito #ACNH #NintendoSwitch The Sea of my Pandorä Island gives me many surprises!!! Incredible a wonderful Saw shark has arrived! #AnimalCrossing The Sea of my Pandorä Island gives me many surprises!!! Incredible a wonderful Saw shark has arrived! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/EYiGdX77EB

Players can usually spot Saw Sharks between 4 PM and 9 AM in both hemispheres. However, they can be found during different times of the year in each hemisphere. The Northern Hemisphere sees the Saw Shark between June and September, while the Southern Hemisphere enjoys it from December to March.

The Saw Shark sells for 12000 Bells in New Horizons.

7) Whale Shark

Although Whale Sharks are one of the most expensive fish available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they are also fairly easy to obtain. This is because they can be spotted quite easily due to their large shadow with a fin. Furthermore, they are available to catch all throughout the day.

The Whale Shark can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere between June and September, and between December and March in the Southern Hemisphere.

It sells for 13000 Bells in New Horizons.

6) Coelacanth

Coelacanth is yet another fish in New Horizons that is very expensive despite its easy availability. The fish can be spotted in both Hemispheres throughout the day every day of the year.

Once caught, players can sell this fish for 15000 Bells at Nook's Cranny or to C.J.

5) Barreleye

Barreleye is yet another fish that can be found throughout the year in both hemispheres. However, they cannot be caught throughout the day. Barreleye can only be caught between 9 PM and 4 AM in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

After they have caught the fish, players can sell it for 15000 Bells.

4) Great White Shark

The Great White Shark is one of the largest and rarest fish that an Animal Crossing player can catch in New Horizons. They can only be spotted between 4 PM and 9 AM in the warmer months in each hemisphere. They can be spotted between June and September in the Northern Hemisphere, and between December and March in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Great White Shark sells for 15000 Bells in New Horizons.

3) Dorado

Dorado can only be spotted in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the daytime in the summer months in each hemisphere. Therefore, they can be found from June to September in the Northern Hemisphere and from December to March in the Southern Hemisphere.

Players must attempt to catch this fish anytime between 4 PM and 9 AM. If successful, players can earn 15000 Bells after selling the Dorado.

2) Stringfish

Stringfish is one of the most difficult fish to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it can only be caught during the night time in winter. Players must attempt to catch this fish from 4 PM to 9 AM, between December and March in the Northern Hemisphere and June to September in the Southern Hemisphere.

However, catching this fish is quite rewarding, since it can earn players 15000 Bells.

1) Golden Trout

Golden Trouts are quite difficult to catch in New Horizons, since they can only be obtained from clifftop rivers and ponds. Furthermore they can only be caught during the night time between March to May and September to November in both hemispheres.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once caught, the Golden Trout can yield 15000 Bells.

Edited by Danyal Arabi