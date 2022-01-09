×
Create
Notifications

Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney start date, time, event details, and more

Players need to interact with C.J. to initiate the event (Image via Nintendo)
Players need to interact with C.J. to initiate the event (Image via Nintendo)
Nakul Ahuja
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 09, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Feature

.

The first official event of 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has begun. The Fishing Tourney event got underway on January 8, tasking players with catching as many fish as they can within the stipulated time in order to earn hefty rewards.

The event begins at 9:00 am and ends at 6:00 pm local time. While the Fishing Tourney has been a hallmark of the Animal Crossing series since the very first game, it functions a bit differently in New Horizons compared to previous installments.

Today's the first Fishing Tourney of 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Northern Hemisphere islands! 🐟 Grab a friend and fishing rod to win prizes from C.J! 🎉 animalcrossingworld.com/guides/new-hor… #ACNH

Players first need to interact with C.J. in their town's plaza and pay 500 bells to enter the competition. They then have three minutes to catch as many fish as possible to earn rewards.

Players need to spend 500 bells to enter the event (Image via Nintendo)
Players need to spend 500 bells to enter the event (Image via Nintendo)

When they return to C.J., he will total up the players' points based on how many fish they capture. Players get one point per fish, and extra points if they are able to catch three or more fish within the stipulated time.

Animal Crossing players can redeem these points for exclusive items, including, anchor statues and fish door plates.

Players can enter the event as many times as possible before 6:00 pm.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney event prizes

C.J. will reward players with a special fish-themed item for every 10 points they muster. Players can't choose which item to spend their points on because they'll be distributed at random. But C.J. distributes one of each before he starts handing out duplicates. Here's the complete list of prizes:

  • Anchor statue
  • Fish door plate
  • Fish-drying rack
  • Fish pochette
  • Fish-print tee
  • Fishing rod stand
  • Fish rug
  • Fish umbrella
  • Fish wand
  • Fresh cooler
  • Marine pop wall
  • Tackle bag

Animal Crossing patrons can also earn special trophies on crossing certain milestones. The following is a guide to the trophies that players can earn and the points they need to fulfill the basic criteria:

Animal Crossing players can earn trophies by completing milestones (Image via Nintendo)
Animal Crossing players can earn trophies by completing milestones (Image via Nintendo)
  • Bronze Fish Trophy (mailed to your house after amassing 100 points)
  • Silver Fish Trophy (mailed to your house after amassing 200 points)
  • Gold Fish Trophy (mailed to your house after amassing 300 points)

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Furthermore, Animal Crossing players can prepare bait before they initiate the event. This will allow them to scout for fish at a particular location rather than running around and waiting for fish to spawn.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी