Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney start date, time, event details, and more

.
The first official event of 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has begun. The Fishing Tourney event got underway on January 8, tasking players with catching as many fish as they can within the stipulated time in order to earn hefty rewards.
The event begins at 9:00 am and ends at 6:00 pm local time. While the Fishing Tourney has been a hallmark of the Animal Crossing series since the very first game, it functions a bit differently in New Horizons compared to previous installments.
Players first need to interact with C.J. in their town's plaza and pay 500 bells to enter the competition. They then have three minutes to catch as many fish as possible to earn rewards.
When they return to C.J., he will total up the players' points based on how many fish they capture. Players get one point per fish, and extra points if they are able to catch three or more fish within the stipulated time.
Animal Crossing players can redeem these points for exclusive items, including, anchor statues and fish door plates.
Players can enter the event as many times as possible before 6:00 pm.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney event prizes
C.J. will reward players with a special fish-themed item for every 10 points they muster. Players can't choose which item to spend their points on because they'll be distributed at random. But C.J. distributes one of each before he starts handing out duplicates. Here's the complete list of prizes:
- Anchor statue
- Fish door plate
- Fish-drying rack
- Fish pochette
- Fish-print tee
- Fishing rod stand
- Fish rug
- Fish umbrella
- Fish wand
- Fresh cooler
- Marine pop wall
- Tackle bag
Animal Crossing patrons can also earn special trophies on crossing certain milestones. The following is a guide to the trophies that players can earn and the points they need to fulfill the basic criteria:
- Bronze Fish Trophy (mailed to your house after amassing 100 points)
- Silver Fish Trophy (mailed to your house after amassing 200 points)
- Gold Fish Trophy (mailed to your house after amassing 300 points)
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Furthermore, Animal Crossing players can prepare bait before they initiate the event. This will allow them to scout for fish at a particular location rather than running around and waiting for fish to spawn.