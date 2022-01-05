Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Every event coming in January 2022, release date and time

2021 was a rollercoaster year for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As the year ended on a high note, loyal patrons have similar hopes from 2022 as well.

A new month and a new year have begun, which implies the onset of several changes in the game. In addition to the changes in critters that take place every month, January will also witness a range of new events.

Isabelle @animalcrossing Hello! How's your new year so far? If you're in the mood for a little post-holiday shopping, right now Nook Shopping has fun and traditional New Year's items from around the world available for a limited time. I hope you get a chance to check them out! Hello! How's your new year so far? If you're in the mood for a little post-holiday shopping, right now Nook Shopping has fun and traditional New Year's items from around the world available for a limited time. I hope you get a chance to check them out! https://t.co/ft8ksNnzml

Sadly, January isn't as exciting as other months as there aren’t many grand events like the ones players witnessed in December.

However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can still collect New Year's items until January 5, before other events knock on the door.

January will host the Fishing Tourney and Bug-Off events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Winter Fishing Tourney will be held on January 8 and will be open to both Northern and Southern Hemisphere islands. At 9 a.m. local time, CJ will put up a registration tent outside the Resident Services building, and the event will run until 6 p.m.

Players can talk to CJ throughout the event to start a timer and gather as many fish as they can before time runs out. More fish imply more points, which may be used to acquire fish-themed things. Players can even sell their fish to CJ in exchange for more bells.

Bug-Off event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

On January 16, players in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to participate in the Bug-Off event, which is the only event scheduled to take place this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Isabelle @animalcrossing [Isabelle]

Hello to all my friends in the southern hemisphere! I just wanted to remind you that today is the final Bug-Off of the year. I hope you're able to net some fun memories along with all of those bugs! [Isabelle]Hello to all my friends in the southern hemisphere! I just wanted to remind you that today is the final Bug-Off of the year. I hope you're able to net some fun memories along with all of those bugs! https://t.co/bz6LJqvAzY

Flick will begin the event at 9 a.m. and end it at 6 p.m. The Bug-Off works similarly, with players gaining points for each bug they catch. They can compete for Bug-Off prizes and sell their discoveries to Flick.

Seasonal items available in Nook's Cranny in Animal Crossing

Players may find a variety of limited-time items in the seasonal section of Nook Shopping throughout the month of January. To begin with, New Year's Day products will be available till January 5. Players can then purchase Nanakusa Gayu, a bowl of rice porridge, from January 5 to January 7.

Animal Crossing players will be able to celebrate Groundhog Day from January 25 to February 2 with the Resetti figurine.

Lunar year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

A bean-tossing kit can also be used to commemorate the Japanese holiday Setsubun. Nook Shopping will sell Big Game Celebration goods, such as a football rug and a shout megaphone, in a variety of colors till February 15.

Lastly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will celebrate the Lunar New Year and Seollal, or Korean New Year, from January 30 to February 6. A Lunar New Year ornament, a fortunate red envelope, and a Bokjumeoni lucky pouch are available for purchase.

Edited by Saman