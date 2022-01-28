All fish arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

February is a very important month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since the game sees a massive change of setting in this month. The scenery changes from that of winter to a more spring-like appearance or an autumn appearance, depending on which hemisphere players belong to.

However, like every month, February too will see a change in the list of fish present on a player's New Horizons island.

Fish arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

Every month in New Horizons, players see a reshuffling in the critters present on the island, such as the bugs, fish, and sea creatures. There are different kinds of fish that appear on the island and others that leave. The list differs between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres as well.

The Southern Hemisphere sees a few kinds of fish arriving on their New Horizons islands in February. The same cannot be said for the Northern Hemisphere, on the other hand, since they see no new fish arriving on their islands this month.

The Southern Hemisphere sees three kinds of fish arriving in New Horizons in February, which are as follows:

Soft-shelled Turtle

Moray Eel

Ray

Fish leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

Just as there are several kinds of fish arriving in New Horizons in February, there are quite a few kinds of fish that will leave as well. This too differs depending on whether the players are in the Northern Hemisphere or Southern.

Although the Northern Hemisphere does not receive any new fish during February, there are several kinds of fish that leave the game. They are:

Pond Smelt

Blowfish

The Southern Hemisphere, however, sees a greater number of fish leaving than the Northern. There are five kinds of fish that bid farewell to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February, and they are:

Killfish

Frog

Giant Snakehead

Napoleonfish

Squid

