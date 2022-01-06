Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug Off - Event guide, items, and more

There are always seasonal events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Each month sees several different events and holidays. It's also a brand new year, which means players can begin looking forward to the holidays, events and celebrations they enjoyed last year and the year before.

In summer months, there are a lot of different events going on, including a monthly Bug Off event. The Northern Hemisphere is experiencing winter months, but the Southern Hemisphere is smack in the middle of summer (lasts through February). Here's what players need to know about the upcoming Bug Off event.

Bug Off event guide for Southern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players

The third Saturday of every summer month has a Bug Off event in the Southern Hemisphere. There will be one more in February, but after that, Southern Hemisphere players will have to wait until December for another one, and Northern Hemisphere players will experience them beginning in June.

The event will be held on Saturday, January 15. Bug Offs are a returning event from Animal Crossing games like Wild World, City Folk, and others.

Flik always hosts Bug Off events. Animal Crossing players can find as many bugs as they can in a short time frame for rewards and bells. Players will have three total minutes to amass as many points as they can.

Bug Offs feature tons of different bugs (Image via Nintendo)

The following rewards are available:

Artisanal bug cage

Bug aloha shirt

Bug cage

Bug wand

Butterflies wall

Butterfly backpack

Ladybug rug

Ladybug umbrella

Spider doorplate

Spider web

Termite mound

Toy centipede

Toy cockroach

Players can redeem their points for these rewards. They can also do the Bug Off again and again to continue earning points, and then continue to collect the rewards from Flik.

With the bug wand reward, players can set and then choose from eight pre-set outfits to put on. It can be sold for 1,500 bells if players don't want it or have an extra of the reward.

