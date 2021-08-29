Bug wand in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to unlock, uses, price and more

Bug wands are extremely important for Animal Crossing players. It cannot be bought, but it can be sold. Players can certainly get by without it, but many players realize just how useful it is when it is unlocked for them. It cannot be crafted either, making it a fairly difficult item to come across.

Here's the complete guide to bug wands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Details on the bug wand in Animal Crossing

The bug wand is a non-purchaseable, non-craftable item in Animal Crossing. The only way to unlock it is to win it in a Bug Off event, which means that there is only one more opportunity for Northern Hemisphere players this year. Bug Off events are the third Saturday of the summer months, of which September is the last.

Bug Offs are returning events from Animal Crossing: Wild World, City Folk and New Leaf. In New Horizons, players earn points for catching bugs, with the points then being redeemable toward bug items. Three trophies can also be earned for high lifetime point totals.

The Bug Off event is hosted by Flick and occurs every third Saturday in the summer months. Image via Nintendo

In these events, players have three minutes to collect as many rare bugs. These are turned into points that can be redeemed for prizes, one of which is the bug wand. This is the only method of acquiring it. Here are all the possible rewards from the Bug Off event.

Artisanal bug cage

Bug aloha shirt

Bug cage

Bug wand

Butterflies wall

Butterfly backpack

Ladybug rug

Ladybug umbrella

Spider doorplate

Spider web

Termite mound

Toy centipede

Toy cockroach

Changing outfits is a fun aspect of Animal Crossing, but can be tedious. With the bug wand, players can set and then choose from eight pre-set outfits to put on. It can be sold for 1,500 bells if players don't want it or have extras.

In order to use it, players can equip it and press the A button. This will bring up the pre-set outfits in a menu and let the players select one from there.

