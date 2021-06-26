Animal Crossing: How to win the Bug-Off in New Horizons

One of the reasons why Animal Crossing is one of the most successful titles of its kind is the rich roster of events and festivities the franchise lines up for the players in every game. Animal Crossing has always featured exciting events and festivals, seasonal or otherwise, making the game all the more fun.

One such event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the seasonal Bug-Off event, which is a recurring event that takes place every summer. The Bug-Off event is held during each of the four summer months, on the third Saturday in the Northern Hemisphere, or the fourth Saturday of each month in the Southern Hemisphere.

On the day(s) of the event, players will find the special character Flick on their island, setting up shop from 5 AM in the morning. However, the actual event does not start until 9 AM.

Note that if the the player has not progressed far enough into the game to unlock the Resident Services town hall building and still has a tent, the Bug-Off event will not occur on their island.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Upcoming events in July and their corresponding limited-time items

The Bug-Off event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Dates, How to win, and more

As for the year 2021, these are the dates of the Animal Crossing Bug-Off event in the North Hemisphere:

June 26th, 2021

July 24th, 2021

August 28th, 2021

September 25th, 2021

Here are the dates for the Bug-Off event in the Southern Hemisphere:

January 16th, 2021

February 20th, 2021

November 20th, 2021

December 18th, 2021

Also read: Will fans ever see the return of these beloved Animal Crossing characters?

What the Bug-Off event entails is this: players have to capture as many bugs as possible within three minutes, and yes, it gets as intense as it sounds. Players get 1 point per bug caught, with a bonus of 2 points awarded if they catch at least three bugs during the challenge. Players can enter this challenge for free for the first time and during multiplayer, otherwise it charges 500 bells.

Players can exchange 10 points for exclusive Bug-Off items and get trophies for the total points earned. Once players catch bugs during challenges in the Bug-Off, they will be sent to the Bug Cage outside of Resident Services next to Flick, who will pay the players a premium rate of 150% of the regular sell price for bugs. Players can sell bugs caught outside of the challenges to him as well.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod