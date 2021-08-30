Winter DIY in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete guide

Fall is right around the corner in Animal Crossing, but the recent 1.11.0 update has content that is set to go through Halloween. With that in mind, many players are looking ahead to the winter season in Animal Crossing.
The season is coming soon for Northern Hemisphere players - late November to mid-February is considered winter for them. Winter in Animal Crossing has always brought some really cool aesthetics and items, including some very popular DIY recipes.
Here's what to look forward to with the winter DIY in Animal Crossing.
Winter DIY recipes coming for Animal Crossing players
Winter in Animal Crossing means snow, snowboys, winter items and more! Another update is also scheduled for the end of the year which may influence the winter season. Animal Crossing players can acquire snowflakes, which are essential to DIY recipes, by building a perfect snowboy.
In order to build a perfect snowboy, players need to find two snowballs on their island. Push these snowballs to increase their size. Make sure they reach the height of the player's face, and one is slightly smaller than the other.
Roll the smaller into the larger. If it is perfect, it will come to life and congratulate the player and give a snowflake (and each day for three days it will give one).
Here are the DIY recipes players can look forward to at the end of this year.
- Falling snow wall- 3 snowflakes and 10 stones
- Iceberg flooring- 10 snowflakes
- Iceberg wall- 10 snowflakes
- Ski-slope flooring- 8 snowflakes
- Ski-slope wall- 8 snowflakes
- Snowflake pochette- 6 snowflakes
- Snowflake wall- 12 snowflakes
- Snowflake wreath- 4 snowflakes
- Frozen arch- 1 large snowflake and 10 snowflakes
- Frozen bed- 1 large snowflake and 10 snowflakes
- Frozen chair- 1 large snowflake and 3 snowflakes
- Frozen counter- 1 large snowflake and 5 snowflakes
- Frozen partition- 1 large snowflake and 6 snowflakes
- Frozen pillar- 1 large snowflake and 3 snowflakes
- Frozen sculpture- 1 large snowflake and 4 snowflakes
- Frozen table- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes
- Frozen tree- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes
- Frozen treat set- 1 large snowflake and 1 snowflake
- Ice flooring- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes
- Ice wall- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes
- Ice wand- 1 large snowflake 3 star fragments
- Snowperson head- 1 large snowflake and 5 snowflakes
- Three-tiered snowperson- 1 large snowflake, 2 tree branches and 6 snowflakes
These DIY recipes can be unlocked through various activities during winter and by shooting down balloon gifts on the Animal Crossing island.
Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.
