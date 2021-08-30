Winter DIY in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete guide

Fall is right around the corner in Animal Crossing, but the recent 1.11.0 update has content that is set to go through Halloween. With that in mind, many players are looking ahead to the winter season in Animal Crossing.

The season is coming soon for Northern Hemisphere players - late November to mid-February is considered winter for them. Winter in Animal Crossing has always brought some really cool aesthetics and items, including some very popular DIY recipes.

Here's what to look forward to with the winter DIY in Animal Crossing.

Brrr! It's not my imagination...it really IS getting colder in the northern hemisphere! Surely I wasn't the only one who woke up to a blanket of snow this morning? Now we can make snowballs and Snowboys and watch the snowflakes fall from the sky. Isn't it cozy? pic.twitter.com/MksNsVbkvp — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 11, 2020

Winter DIY recipes coming for Animal Crossing players

Winter in Animal Crossing means snow, snowboys, winter items and more! Another update is also scheduled for the end of the year which may influence the winter season. Animal Crossing players can acquire snowflakes, which are essential to DIY recipes, by building a perfect snowboy.

In order to build a perfect snowboy, players need to find two snowballs on their island. Push these snowballs to increase their size. Make sure they reach the height of the player's face, and one is slightly smaller than the other.

Roll the smaller into the larger. If it is perfect, it will come to life and congratulate the player and give a snowflake (and each day for three days it will give one).

Here are the DIY recipes players can look forward to at the end of this year.

Falling snow wall- 3 snowflakes and 10 stones

Iceberg flooring- 10 snowflakes

Iceberg wall- 10 snowflakes

Ski-slope flooring- 8 snowflakes

Ski-slope wall- 8 snowflakes

Snowflake pochette- 6 snowflakes

Snowflake wall- 12 snowflakes

Snowflake wreath- 4 snowflakes

Frozen arch- 1 large snowflake and 10 snowflakes

Frozen bed- 1 large snowflake and 10 snowflakes

Frozen chair- 1 large snowflake and 3 snowflakes

Frozen counter- 1 large snowflake and 5 snowflakes

Frozen partition- 1 large snowflake and 6 snowflakes

Frozen pillar- 1 large snowflake and 3 snowflakes

Frozen sculpture- 1 large snowflake and 4 snowflakes

Frozen table- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes

Frozen tree- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes

Frozen treat set- 1 large snowflake and 1 snowflake

Ice flooring- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes

Ice wall- 1 large snowflake and 8 snowflakes

Ice wand- 1 large snowflake 3 star fragments

Snowperson head- 1 large snowflake and 5 snowflakes

Three-tiered snowperson- 1 large snowflake, 2 tree branches and 6 snowflakes

I finally made a perfect snowman! He taught me how to make a frozen tree :) #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/j31KHpGVLl — 💖🧸Sakuchu🧸💖 👑 (@___Sakuchu___) December 15, 2020

These DIY recipes can be unlocked through various activities during winter and by shooting down balloon gifts on the Animal Crossing island.

