How to build a snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can create snowmen or "Snowboys," as they are called in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just like the previous titles. They can do it only during the winter season and when the ground is totally covered in snow.

The winter season starts mid-December for players in the Northern Hemisphere and in June for players in the Southern Hemisphere. The winter season brings in a lot of treasures for players to dig in, from DIY recipes, snowflakes to snowballs that can be gathered to turn into a "Snowboy."

Making a Snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be rewarding, and the activity is also fun to carry out. Perfect "Snowboys" might be a bit of a challenge to make, but they can offer DIY recipes if done right.

There are some basics that players need to remember while making Snowboys. Snowballs will spawn in the open areas of the island, where players can push around and make them bigger.

However, no snowballs will spawn on the island if the airport gate is open. Also, players need to be careful not to hit any objects while rolling the snowballs as they will break. If that happens, then all players need to do is go inside the building, and the snowball will spawn right back.

How to make perfect Snowboys in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Making the perfect Snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons might not feel like a challenge at first, but there are some measurements that players need to get right to build one.

Locate two snowballs in the open area of the island.

Roll these snowballs to increase their size. Take care to see that they reach the height of the character's face.

One snowball should be slightly smaller than the other.

Roll the smaller snowball into the larger one.

If it is a perfect Snowboy, the figure will come alive to congratulate the player.

The perfect "Snowboy" will offer the player DIY recipes and snowflakes that can be used to craft special items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

