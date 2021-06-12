Animal Crossing: 3 classic events missing from New Horizons 

Ardent followers of the Animal Crossing franchise have been criticizing New Horizons for a lack of new content. As a result, players have high hopes from the Nintendo E3 Direct.

As of now, several events from last year are returning to the game, including the Wedding Season event that began on June 1st.

However, there are three classic events missing from the game, which typically take place in June.

The subsequent months are jam-packed with events, but with players already complaining of a lack of updates, missing events from last year adds fuel to the fire.

Animal Crossing events missing from last year

Graduation day

In the original game, Graduation Day was a one-day mini-season event that enabled players to grab a limited-time in-game item. All the villagers in the game applauded players for their hard work in the game on this day and congratulated them for their progress.

Sadly for players, this event is missing from other titles, including New Horizons. Considering this was just a mini-event that lasted for a day, it would've made sense for the devs to add it this month for veterans of the franchise.

Flea markets

Flea markets were a refreshing addition to Animal Crossing: Wild World and Let's go to the City. It used to take place on the first Saturday of June in Wild World and on the last Sunday of Let's go to the City. During this event, villagers would open up their homes to sell furniture items to other characters.

Interestingly, villagers would increase the value of their items during this time, initiating a series of unique dialogues, which made the aforementioned titles pretty interesting.

(Image via Mayor Mori)

Furthermore, it also served as a good opportunity for players to grab some rare items and furniture pieces that they had been eyeing for a while.

Sadly for players, this event is also missing from New Horizons. The fifth title in the franchise has been criticized on numerous occasions for restricted character involvement. The Flea Market event would've definitely made things spicier for honest patrons of the franchise.

Camping season

Another classic event missing from New Horizons is the Camping event. In the original game, a large number of non-resident villagers could be seen pitching their tents on the island during Summer.

June marked the onset of the camping season, and a new villager would spawn on the island every now and then.

(Image via Mayor Mori)

During the visit, players could visit these travelers and play mini-games with them and earn some rare in-game items, including a backpack and a mountain bike.

It's safe to say that these three classic events were either removed from the game completely or were removed by modern mechanics. June might be the busiest month of the year for New Horizons, with over six seasonal events, but it's still fun to look back at how things began.

