Animal Crossing: Reasons update 1.10 was a massive letdown 

The last few months have been full of turmoil for Animal Crossing patrons. There hasn't been much to look forward to since the extravagant Toy Day event.

It's true, Nintendo rolled out update 1.10 and 1.10.0a to incorporate changes to the Wedding Season event, but minor changes here and there aren't enough to satisfy ardent followers of the franchise.

Apart from that, players have reported several glitches that are troubling them, adding on to Nintendo's woes.

New Horizons is perhaps the most successful title the franchise has ever seen, having bagged the best Family Game of the Year Award at the Game Awards, while also having been in the running for Game of the Year.

Sadly, things have gone downhill since then. A lack of updates has forced players to look for greener pastures, and with a title like Hokko Life about to make its debut, Nintendo may find itself in turbulent waters soon.

The following section will highlight why update 1.10 missed the target and left Animal Crossing fans disappointed.

Why didn't the new Animal Crossing update work?

Repetition of old events

Nintendo rolled out 1.10.0a to add fresh elements to the Wedding Season event. However, apart from a couple of new in-game items, the event has nothing new to offer.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

More importantly, considering it's an event repeated from last year, it remains futile for players who participated in the event last year and have already bagged the rewards.

Similarly, the Father's Day event and International Children's Day don't really have anything extra to offer, and this has upset Animal Crossing players.

Gullivarr and the missing characters glitch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, much like other titles, isn't immune to glitches. While some are easy to spot, others might not even be noticeable. Gullivarr is a seagul who can be found washed ashore on the beach of the player's island.

Interestingly, players have spotted him at odd locations and passed out. While it's a hilarious sight, he doesn't make his way to the beach, implying players have to roam around their islands hoping they run into him somehow.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Due to another glitch, Animal Crossing villagers have gone missing. It is important to note that this might not be true for all players. Be that as it may, villagers have gone missing and can't be found anywhere. The villagers tend to go on a hiatus every now and then, but they return in due time. This time around, players have looked everywhere, only to find themselves alone on a huge island.

No word from Nintendo around E3

Fans sincerely hope that E3 will turn things around for them. It is the biggest event of the summer and Nintendo has confirmed that it will be present at the biggest stage of them all.

But with how things are shaping up, all eyes are on Legend of Zelda, as the franchise completes 35 years in the gaming fraternity.

(Image via Nintendo)

Animal Crossing players have been extremely patient and believe their effort and loyalty should be rewarded. Players hope that they will be able to expand their islands or tear apart a few portions just to rebuild them, considering that the title is already a year old and that there is very little to be done.

