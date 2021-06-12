Animal Crossing: Coffee, broom, and popsicles — villager items still unavailable for New Horizons players

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is often compared with titles like the Legend of Zelda and, more recently, Hokko Life. Each game has its perks, and while Animal Crossing has been criticized frequently, the pros far outweigh the cons.

The attention to detail sets it apart from other titles, and the presence of over 300 unique characters makes the slightest interaction pretty interesting.

These characters have distinct personalities and have special in-game items associated with them, including books, magnifying glasses, and even food items that everyone wants to get their hands on.

While some of these items are available for players to purchase, others are inaccessible regardless of how hard they try.

Animal Crossing items inaccessible for players

Coffee

Several villagers can be seen roaming around the island with a cup of piping hot coffee. This is somewhat surprising since Brewster isn't a part of the game yet.

But this indicates that villagers are making coffee for themselves, which the players can't really do.

Villagers are now making coffee for themselves (Image via Crossing channel)

Players hope that Nintendo will add it as a feature to celebrate International Coffee Day or just allow them to brew their own coffee during winters, which will be a splendid addition.

Popsicles

Now that a beverage that will be perfect for the coldest months of the year has been mentioned, popsicles are a snack fit for summertime.

Popsicles are a snack fit for summertime (Image via Crossing channel)

Villagers can be found walking around with popsicles during the summer months. Not just that, they will also take tiny bites, which is adorable, and just reiterate how meticulously the devs have planned the game.

New Horizons doesn't have many food items, but popsicles are a great item to start with.

Sandwich, something to munch on quickly (Image via Crossing channel)

Another interesting item that villagers can be spotted consuming is sandwiches. Bob is a villager who doesn't shy away from revealing that he went for a snack run whenever he is out of his house.

He probably wanders off to purchase groceries as he can be seen walking around with a cute little triangle sandwich, another food item unavailable for players.

Weights

Sports and bodybuilding are activities reserved for jock characters in the game, including Hamlet. However, other characters, too, can be seen walking around with weights.

Characters are seen carrying weights (Image via Crossing channel)

This implies that activities are no longer restricted to specific villagers. Lily, for instance, can be spotted walking around with weights. She won't develop bulky arms or suddenly appear more muscular.

But this just shows how other characters, too, don't hesitate from breaking barriers and trying activities that are associated with other villagers.

Magnifying glass

The Animal Crossing island is home to scores of bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures, including some rare ones. Similarly, players can also plant flowers, trees, and bushes to make their islands more elegant.

A vilager inspecting some flowers (Image via Crossing channel)

Villagers roam around the island inspecting flowers and bugs with cute little magnifying glasses, implying that they show interest in the seasonal changes.

Sadly, this is another item the players can't bag but will definitely look good with various outfits.

