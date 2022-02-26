All bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

March sees a huge reshuffling in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As February comes to a close, so does the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere of New Horizons, bringing forth the onset of spring.

Naturally, this also brings forward thunderstorms and, more interestingly, a major reshuffling of the critters present on any New Horizons player's island.

Just like every other month, March also sees a number of bugs arriving in New Horizons islands, while many others bid adieu to the game. Here is a list of all the bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

Bugs arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new set of bugs that arrives on every player's island every month, and March is no exception to this. Furthermore, the list of bugs arriving on each island depends on the hemisphere that the player belongs to.

The Northern Hemisphere sees 9 new bugs arriving on players' New Horizons islands, and they are as follows:

Yellow Butterfly

Tiger Butterfly

Peacock Butterfly

Mantis

Orchid Mantis

Honeybee

Stinkbug

Man-Faced Stinkbug

Ladybug

Raye @_raye_roye_ ⚘️ ☘️🥀 🪴⚘️ ⚘️ 🦋 (talking about acnh not real life. real spring sucks. my allergies are awful.) i can't wait for march cause then spring bugs and fish and sea creatures will start coming out⚘️☘️🥀🪴⚘️⚘️(talking about acnh not real life. real spring sucks. my allergies are awful.) i can't wait for march cause then spring bugs and fish and sea creatures will start coming out 🌷🌹🌷🌺⚘️🌹🌷🍀🌾🍁☘️🥀🌵🪴⚘️🌹⚘️🌺🌺🌷🌸🌾🌿🌱🐌🦋🐝🐞 (talking about acnh not real life. real spring sucks. my allergies are awful.)

The Southern Hemisphere also sees the arrival of 9 new bugs in the game, which are as follows:

Common Butterfly

Yellow Butterfly

Monarch Butterfly

Cricket

Bell Cricket

Red Dragonfly

Violin Beetle

Pill Bug

Centipede

Bugs leaving New Horizons islands in March

Just as there are different bugs arriving on players' islands in March, there are also several bugs that make their way out of the game in the same month. This too differs from hemisphere to hemisphere.

The Northern Hemisphere only sees the departure of one bug in March, and that is the Emperor Butterfly.

However, this is not the case with bugs departing from the Southern Hemisphere, since there are 18 different bugs that will leave the New Horizons islands.

Tiger Butterfly

Emperor Butterfly

Agrias Butterfly

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

Atlas Moth

Madagascan Sunset Moth

Grasshopper

Walker Cicada

Pondskater

Diving Beetle

Giant Water Bug

Rosalia Batesi Beetle

Earth Boring Dung Beetle

Goliath Beetle

Rainbow Stag

Walking Leaf

Mosquito

These are all different bugs that are arriving and leaving New Horizons islands in each hemisphere.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar