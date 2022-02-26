All bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

March sees a huge reshuffling in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As February comes to a close, so does the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere of New Horizons, bringing forth the onset of spring.
Naturally, this also brings forward thunderstorms and, more interestingly, a major reshuffling of the critters present on any New Horizons player's island.
Just like every other month, March also sees a number of bugs arriving in New Horizons islands, while many others bid adieu to the game. Here is a list of all the bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.
Bugs arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new set of bugs that arrives on every player's island every month, and March is no exception to this. Furthermore, the list of bugs arriving on each island depends on the hemisphere that the player belongs to.
The Northern Hemisphere sees 9 new bugs arriving on players' New Horizons islands, and they are as follows:
- Yellow Butterfly
- Tiger Butterfly
- Peacock Butterfly
- Mantis
- Orchid Mantis
- Honeybee
- Stinkbug
- Man-Faced Stinkbug
- Ladybug
The Southern Hemisphere also sees the arrival of 9 new bugs in the game, which are as follows:
- Common Butterfly
- Yellow Butterfly
- Monarch Butterfly
- Cricket
- Bell Cricket
- Red Dragonfly
- Violin Beetle
- Pill Bug
- Centipede
Bugs leaving New Horizons islands in March
Just as there are different bugs arriving on players' islands in March, there are also several bugs that make their way out of the game in the same month. This too differs from hemisphere to hemisphere.
The Northern Hemisphere only sees the departure of one bug in March, and that is the Emperor Butterfly.
However, this is not the case with bugs departing from the Southern Hemisphere, since there are 18 different bugs that will leave the New Horizons islands.
- Tiger Butterfly
- Emperor Butterfly
- Agrias Butterfly
- Rajah Brooke's Birdwing
- Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
- Atlas Moth
- Madagascan Sunset Moth
- Grasshopper
- Walker Cicada
- Pondskater
- Diving Beetle
- Giant Water Bug
- Rosalia Batesi Beetle
- Earth Boring Dung Beetle
- Goliath Beetle
- Rainbow Stag
- Walking Leaf
- Mosquito
These are all different bugs that are arriving and leaving New Horizons islands in each hemisphere.