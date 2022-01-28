Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters arriving and leaving in February

February is an important month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it sees the arrival of the Spring update in the game. Both hemispheres see massive changes arriving in New Horizons when February approaches. Starting from the appearance of the island to the creatures players can see in them, everything about the Animal Crossing island changes this month.

Critters arriving and leaving Animal Crossing islands in February

Depending on whether the players are in the Northern or Southern hemisphere, the critters arriving and leaving New Horizons islands vary. February brings about a vast variety of critters for the Southern hemisphere, whereas the Northern hemisphere does not receive many new items.

Given below is a complete list of all the bugs, fish, and deep sea creatures arriving in both Hemispheres in February.

Northern Hemisphere

Bugs: The northern hemisphere only sees the arrival of the Tiger Beetle in February. These can be seen all day throughout February and can be spotted on the ground.

Dusk Nou @DuskNou15 so... apparently, the ONLY new critter that will be appearing in February for north hemisphere acnh players is the tiger beetle... 1 single bug is all that changes... winter is garbage lol so... apparently, the ONLY new critter that will be appearing in February for north hemisphere acnh players is the tiger beetle... 1 single bug is all that changes... winter is garbage lol

Fish and Sea creatures: February does not bring any fish or deep sea creatures for New Horizons players in the Northern hemisphere.

Southern Hemisphere

Bugs:

Migratory Locust

Rice Grasshopper

Walker Cicada

Fish:

Soft-shelled Turtle

Moray Eel

Ray

Sea creatures:

Flatworm

Just as there are many new bugs, fish, and sea creatures that arrive in February, there are several such creatures who also depart the game the same month.

Listed below are all the bugs, fish, and sea creatures that will leave New Horizons in February in both hemispheres.

Northern Hemisphere

Bugs:

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing

Damselfly

Dung Beetle

Fish:

Pond Smelt

Blowfish

Sea creatures:

Oyster

Sea pig

Sweet shrimp

Venus Flower's Basket

Southern Hemisphere

Bugs:

Common Bluebottle

Great Purple Emperor

Brown Cicada

Robust Cicada

Giant Cicada

Evening Cicada

Cicada Shell

Jewel Beetle

Blue Weevil Beetle

Scarab Beetle

Drone Beetle

Saw Stag

Miyama Stag

Giant Stag

Cyclommatus Stag

Golden Stag

Giraffe Stag

Horned Dynastid

Horned Atlas

Horned Elephant

Horned Hercules

Fish:

Killfish

Frog

Giant Snakehead

Napoleonfish

Squid

Sea Creatures:

Sea Pineapple

Vampire Squid

