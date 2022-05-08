4 most efficient ways to make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bells are the in-game currency that players have to use for transactions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are useful in multiple transactions between individual players or between players and other villagers like Daisy Mae, the Nook brothers, and many more.

Just like players can buy a bunch of items using Bells, there are various ways in which players can earn Bells as well. Here are some of the fastest methods used by players to earn the maximum number of Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Fastest methods to earn Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Sell fish and bugs to the Nook brothers

Players can spend their time in New Horizons catching a bunch of different fish, bugs, and other critters. Once players have caught a few of these creatures, they have two options as to what they can do with them.

Mawile @hazemawile #ACNH #NintendoSwitch so if you have c.j. on your island sell the fish to him #AnimalCrossing so if you have c.j. on your island sell the fish to him #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/flth5QGjfL

They can either donate the items to Blathers at the Museum or sell them to C.J. or the Nook brothers at Nook's Cranny. If players are in need of Bells, they can opt for the latter and make some quick Bells.

2) Invest in the Stalk Market

Players can participate in the Stalk Market and buy turnips from Daisy Mae to sell them for higher profits on their island within the following week. They can sell the turnips on their own islands or visit other players' islands to sell them for a noticeable profit.

Although not completely reliable, the Stalk Market is deemed to be one of the fastest ways to make a large number of Bells in New Horizons.

3) Sell unwanted items

Most New Horizons players are guilty of hoarding things in their inventory that they will never particularly need. This is where the Nook brothers come in handy since players can sell those items to them for reasonable prices.

Tomokocchi @itsTomokocchi #ACNH #NintendoSwitch I remade the dump from the original Animal Crossing to leave unwanted items for guests! #AnimalCrossing I remade the dump from the original Animal Crossing to leave unwanted items for guests! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/AmkMW03bdW

This way, they can clear their inventory and also make some Bells in return.

4) Dream Bell Exchange Tickets

Dream Bell Exchange Tickets are some of the easiest ways to earn large amounts of Bells fast. By heading to other players' dream islands, players can earn Dream Bell Exchange Tickets.

Daan Koopman @NintenDaan As I'm catching up on the days in #AnimalCrossing #ACNH , I got this the day after uploading my dream. The gift from Luna is called a ''Dream Bell Exchange Ticket'', and its worth 5000 bells! As I'm catching up on the days in #AnimalCrossing #ACNH, I got this the day after uploading my dream. The gift from Luna is called a ''Dream Bell Exchange Ticket'', and its worth 5000 bells! https://t.co/hwkp339lDu

Once obtained, they can exchange the same for 5,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny.

These are some of the easiest ways in which Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can earn Bells fast in the game.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh