Dream Bell Exchange Ticket in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - what it is, how to get, and more

Everything Animal Crossing players need to know about a Dream Bell Exchange Ticket explained (Image via Allgamers - HyperX)

In 2020, the end of July update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced and reintroduced a lot of features and characters into the game. However, one of the most notable returns to the game was that of Luna, the Tapir.

She continues to play the same role that she did in New Leaf, taking players to visit other players' dream islands that they upload to the Dream World by Luna.

Luna taking a player to visit a dream island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via SuperParent)

Players are rewarded for uploading their dream islands to the Dream World by Luna with Dream Bell Exchange tickets. But what are these tickets and what can Animal Crossing players use them for? This article acts as a guide to put all these questions to rest.

Also Read: Tanabata in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete event roundup

What is a Dream Bell Exchange Ticket in Animal Crossing?

Dream Bell Exchange tickets are essentially a reward system for players to upload their dream islands in the game. However, does this mean that players can only get this ticket once when they upload their dream island? No, players can get Dream Bell Exchange tickets whenever they make an update to their existing Dream Island in Animal Crossing.

Hence, players can get Dream Bell Exchange Tickets daily by uploading or updating their Dream Island. It is worth noting that the number of people visiting their dream island does not affect the Dream Bell Exchange ticket players receive at all. Players receive their tickets the next day through a letter from Luna.

Luna sends the ticket to the Animal Crossing player via mail (Image via Twitter)

Of course, it is satisfying to receive rewards. But it is more satisfying if the rewards have some utility. So the obvious question is - what can players use these Dream Bell Exchange tickets for?

Also Read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Nintendo Switch OLED Model- Release date, price, specifications, and more

Uses of Dream Bell Exchange tickets in Animal Crossing

As the name suggests, these tickets can be used to get Bells from the Nook Brothers. Players have to take the ticket to the Nook Store, and when Timmy and Tommy ask them if they want to sell something. They need to select the ticket from their inventory. A Dream Bell Exchange ticket can yield a player 5000 Bells.

A player selling a Dream Bell Exchange Ticket to Timmy and Tommy Nook (Image via Animal Crossing World)

As of now, this is the only purpose that a Dream Bell Exchange ticket serves in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Well, over anything less, this truly is an easy way to stack up on some Bells.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything we know about the different mystery islands

Edited by Nikhil Vinod