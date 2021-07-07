Tanabata in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete event roundup

The Tanabata Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about to conclude. 7th July marks the last day of the in-game event, and it falls on the exact day of the real-life Japanese holiday.

As the event departs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so does the limited-time Bamboo Grass decoration. Players will now have to wait another year if Nintendo decides to bring back the festival again. However, given the lack of events in July and the popularity of the Tanabata festival, this very much seems like a possibility.

Tanabata festival or Starcrossed Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Starcrossed Day is a Japanese legend that celebrates the coming together of two lovers from the opposite ends of the galaxy on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month.

This first festival appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and is now a popular event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Various players grabbed the opportunity to get the limited-time Bamboo Grass decoration. While some players have used it to decorate their islands, others have just kept it in their inventories, waiting for an idea to strike.

Interacting with the Bamboo Grass item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons opens up a new set of dialogue. As it is a festival where people write their wishes on a colorful piece of paper and tie it to the plant, players can read their wishes when they interact with the item.

Ultimately, whether it marks the house entrance or adds color to the bamboo garden, the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons decoration is always the reason Tanabata is so popular in the game. It has also set the tone for July, as players look forward to other upcoming events.

