Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Tanabata festival guide and rewards

The Tanabata festival is one of the few events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that take place in July. It is a ray of hope for players in an otherwise mundane month and it comes with exciting rewards.

The Japanese holiday marks the occasion where people tie their wishes to bamboo grass, and Nintendo wants to give Animal Crossing: New Horizons players a chance to celebrate the same.

The Tanabata festival has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the second time. Once again, Nintendo is offering players a chance to celebrate the festival during the first week of this month, ending on July 7th.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch a Golden Stag, the most expensive bug in the game

Tanabata festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will offer the Bamboo Grass decoration in the Nook Shop for the duration of this event.

Arriving only once a year and being a limited-time exclusive, the item is as precious as it gets.

Happy July, everyone! Did you know that Tanabata is next week? Nook's Cranny will be offering bamboo grass to celebrate for one week, starting today. I hope all your dreams come true this year! pic.twitter.com/vu6nMkYvaM — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 1, 2021

Players can buy this beautiful Bamboo Grass decoration from the Nook Shop for 3080 bells. If a player fails to acquire it in a limited timeframe, the item won't grace the store for another year.

How to decorate your island with the Bamboo Grass in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can use the Bamboo Grass decoration to decorate their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in multiple ways. The decoration is a green tree with colorful pieces of paper hanging from the branches.

Therefore, it can fit in well in almost every theme, especially if players want to design their island with a Japanese look.

Bamboo Grass decoration from Tanabata festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing Twitter)

Apart from the classic Japanese aesthetic, players can also use the Bamboo Grass to give their island a party look. They can infuse parties with joy and fervor with those colorful pieces of paper closely resembling confetti.

It can also blend in well if players decide to decorate their Animal Crossing: New Horizons beaches.

Also Read: 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs arriving in July and how to catch them all

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul