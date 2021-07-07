Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Nintendo Switch OLED Model- Release date, price, specifications, and more 

After months of anticipation and title-tattle, Nintendo has finally announced a new Switch model. Nintendo Switch OLED will roll out on October 8th, 2021, and will be priced at $349.99 and while preorders aren't live yet, they're supposed to go out sooner rather than later.

Nintendo dubbed the new Switch model as the 'Pro' version before they announced it.

It will feature a 7 inch OLED screen, a wider adjustable base stand, enhanced audio, 64GB of internal storage, and a wired LAN port in the dock.

However, that's about it. Nintendo has made no changes to its RAM or CPU, which is rather astonishing.

The new OLED model will have two color variants (Image via Nintendo)

Be that as it may, the new handheld has two color variants: Neon red and blue with the black dock and new white Joy-Con controllers with a matching white dock.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

The new Joy-Cons will work with the original console and will support the same titles as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED specifications

Battery Life: 4.5-9 hours

4.5-9 hours Screen Size: OLED 7-Inch Screen / 1280x720

OLED 7-Inch Screen / 1280x720 Storage: 64 GB

64 GB TV Output: Upto 1080p in TV mode via HDMI

Upto 1080p in TV mode via HDMI USB Connector: USB-C

USB-C CPU/GPU: NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor

What does this mean for New Horizons?

Rumors surfaced a couple of months back suggesting that Nintendo had been working on a 4K version of their hit handheld. However, the OLED model doesn't have a 4K screen and won't give out a 4K output either.

It is safe to assume that the 'Pro' version is still in the oven and might require a little more time to walk the ramp.

The official Animal Crossing Twitter page, however, uses 4K images for their posts instead of the standard 1080p.

This fueled rumors insinuating that Nintendo might have a Pro version of Switch up their sleeves.

Again, Nintendo has failed to provide a word on the same and expectations continue to mount newer heights.

Be that as it may, the OLED model marks the first update around the console since Doug Bowser claimed that fresh additions are on their way. It's safe to assume that this is just the beginning and there's a lot in store for ardent followers of Nintendo and Animal Crossing.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul