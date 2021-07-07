Twitter reacts as no Animal Crossing: New Horizons update date is in sight

Animal Crossing celebrated its 20th anniversary as a franchise this year. It has been one of the most successful life/community sim titles out there.
Given that the franchise has crossed a huge milestone, players expect new updates for the latest iteration of the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The title has not had a major update in a while, and it is time Nintendo made some changes.
Prior to this year's E3, there were many rumors in the community that hinted at a huge roster of updates for New Horizons. This included Brewster's return, an upcoming island expansion and many other necessary tweaks.
However, contrary to the rumors, which are well-supported for now, fans returned disappointed from Nintendo panel at this year's E3. Fans had even been expecting a Legend of Zeld x Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossover event, since the former celebrated its 35th anniversary this year.
Fans take to Twitter to voice discontent regarding the lack of Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates
As always, one has to look no further than Twitter to find out how the community is reacting to this entire ordeal. Nintendo released no new updates for the game but surprised fans with the new OLED Nintendo Switch, which has also become the center of ridicule.
Others have started believing that, at this point, Nintendo is downright playing them.
At the moment, players can't just say no to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, no matter how mad they are:
Well, that is a long list, but it is time Nintendo made at least some changes.
This person got really creative, with just the right amount of nostalgia.
Well, it looks like someone is trying to come to terms with the lack of Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates in their own way.
Last but not least, here is a GIF for the community.
To be honest, the game has become quite repetitive by now. Unless Nintendo plans on delivering a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the title might lose a major portion of its fan community, as many are already making the exodus to New Leaf.