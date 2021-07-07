Twitter reacts as no Animal Crossing: New Horizons update date is in sight

Animal Crossing celebrated its 20th anniversary as a franchise this year. It has been one of the most successful life/community sim titles out there.

Given that the franchise has crossed a huge milestone, players expect new updates for the latest iteration of the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The title has not had a major update in a while, and it is time Nintendo made some changes.

Prior to this year's E3, there were many rumors in the community that hinted at a huge roster of updates for New Horizons. This included Brewster's return, an upcoming island expansion and many other necessary tweaks.

However, contrary to the rumors, which are well-supported for now, fans returned disappointed from Nintendo panel at this year's E3. Fans had even been expecting a Legend of Zeld x Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossover event, since the former celebrated its 35th anniversary this year.

Fans take to Twitter to voice discontent regarding the lack of Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates

As always, one has to look no further than Twitter to find out how the community is reacting to this entire ordeal. Nintendo released no new updates for the game but surprised fans with the new OLED Nintendo Switch, which has also become the center of ridicule.

Nintendo handing out OLED news today with no Animal Crossing Update pic.twitter.com/i1CjK89pA8 — Mayor 🏢Sour_Lux🏢 (@sour_lux) July 6, 2021

Others have started believing that, at this point, Nintendo is downright playing them.

Animal Crossing New Horizons update this week? pic.twitter.com/4InoceeXjk — ACAB| hagathha (@hagathha_) June 30, 2021

Animal Crossing fans waiting for update news pic.twitter.com/f7xSZt1YFC — 🦇🕸chelsea🕸🦇 (@witch_mote) July 4, 2021

"The Animal Crossing game that sold over 30 million copies hasn't received any significant updates since last year, but here's some more merchandise." https://t.co/nAZyUQU3Bm — Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) July 1, 2021

At the moment, players can't just say no to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, no matter how mad they are:

Remodeling my entire animal crossing neighborhood even though I swore not to touch that game until a new update… pic.twitter.com/jC9A5pIbQN — julz (@geicoboob) July 7, 2021

Well, that is a long list, but it is time Nintendo made at least some changes.

Seriously?!

We Need New Content, Larger Updates, Mini Games, more Stuff to build with New NPCs!

We need better updates!

This is not considered News ! pic.twitter.com/JXQiTYfdJV — Ashley (@Jadenfire) June 30, 2021

Update on Animal Crossing: the game took 15 minutes of loading and 2 switch restarts to open. And an additional 10 minutes after Isabelle’s announcements to load onto my island. No idea what the heck happened but hopefully all is well. pic.twitter.com/uCOyjqv2xy — ~BLM~ Levi-athan (@Leviathan_Real) July 4, 2021

This person got really creative, with just the right amount of nostalgia.

They update we all really need…Animal Crossing x Neopets 🙌🏻😌 pic.twitter.com/iSCPkzopJ3 — colleen🍄 (@crossingcolleen) July 2, 2021

Well, it looks like someone is trying to come to terms with the lack of Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates in their own way.

Unpopular opinion on my timeline: Animal Crossing is still an amazing game WITHOUT an update



Tired of hearing people moan about it. The game is great anyway! We never used to get game updates until the internet! And these are usually FREE updates. Stop complaining. — Catarina 🌸 (@OreoCoastACNH) July 1, 2021

Actually, the reason people are so tired of it it's cuz they spent 600+ hours playing like, wtf you normally drop a game after 60 hours?? it's obvious that you're bored of it if you've played that much — WeirdCat_666 (@WeirdCat_666) July 2, 2021

Last but not least, here is a GIF for the community.

Another day with no animal crossing update pic.twitter.com/1k2XDTGlMd — Emo Mrs. Frizzle (@EmoMrsFrizzle) June 30, 2021

To be honest, the game has become quite repetitive by now. Unless Nintendo plans on delivering a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the title might lose a major portion of its fan community, as many are already making the exodus to New Leaf.

Edited by Gautham Balaji