Who is Daisy Mae and what is her role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

One of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' main attractions is the vast variety of villagers present in the game. Each of these villagers has personality types of their own, which makes interacting with them very interesting.

While some of these villagers may be residents on a player's island, some villagers are regular visitors but do not live on the island. One such villager is the adorable boar, Daisy Mae.

Daisy Mae in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Daisy Mae is the granddaughter of Joan from "Sow Joan's Stalk Market." After years of running this stalk market on her own, Joan has finally allowed her granddaughter to help her with the business.

Daisy Mae interacting with a player in Animal Crossing (Image via Pinterest)

Daisy Mae is a little boar who has dark orange cheeks. Her attire consists of a blue kimono-like outfit, with a red sash on top. Her short brown hair is covered with a white headscarf, but players can still see her flat straight bangs and little wisps of curly hair coming out from beneath the headscarf.

She always carries a basket of turnips, which is tied to the top of her head with a red ribbon. One of her most notable features is a drip that is constantly hanging from her left nostril.

What does Daisy Mae do in Animal Crossing?

Daisy Mae runs the Stalk Market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. She visits every player's island on Sunday every week, between 5 AM to 12 PM. Now, players may have to keep an eye out for her because she can be quite easily missed, owing to her small size.

Daisy Mae sells turnips to players in bundles of 10 for them to resell over the rest of the week. Of course, as the name suggests, the price of these turnips in the Stalk Market can fluctuate throughout the week. Therefore, it may prove useful to get to know the rates beforehand.

Prior to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Daisy Mae had also appeared in a previous title of the series, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

