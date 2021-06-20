Why are turnips so important in the stalk market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a market that resembles the stock market in real life, called the "Stalk Market." Here, players can buy turnips from Daisy Mae and then resell them to earn Bells later on.

In the Stalk Market, players aim to buy turnips at low costs and sell them later on for higher prices. But much like in the real-life stock market, it is difficult to predict fluctuation of rates in the stalk market in Animal Crossing too.

How can players get turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can get turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Daisy Mae. She visits the islands every week on Sunday, where she can be seen any time between 5 AM and 12 PM.

Daisy Mae in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via EuroGamer)

Now, spotting Daisy Mae might not be the easiest thing because she may be hidden behind trees. Players need to keep an eye out. Once players have spotted her, they can buy as many turnips from her as they can afford.

Now, it is noteworthy that Daisy Mae sells her turnips in bundles of 10. Naturally, they run out quite fast. So it is best to be well prepared before her arrival on the island. Furthermore, players must remember that these turnips are not edible and cannot be planted.

How to reap the best profits for turnips in Animal Crossing

There are several apps where players can track the turnip rates in Animal Crossing. They simply have to enter the price at which they have bought their turnips and the selling price two times every day of the week. The app will then let them know the price rates for the upcoming week.

Turnips in Animal Crossing (Image via GameLuster)

However, knowing the price rates is obviously not enough. Knowing that players will incur losses beforehand is not beneficial to them. So what can they do in such situations?

Players have the option of going to other players' islands to sell their turnips for better rates. However, in such cases, it would be best to remember the unsaid Animal Crossing etiquette and leave something in the form of tips, be it Bells or materials.

