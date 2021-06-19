Animal Crossing: What to expect from future updates in New Horizons after Doug Bowser's statement

E3 2021 was a rather sad affair for Animal Crossing patrons. Players have been waiting for the devs to add more content to the game for what feels like an eternity now.

E3 might've served as a perfect platform for Nintendo to announce its plan for the fifth entry in the franchise that completed a year in the gaming fraternity a few months back.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Nintendo looms over E3 2021 with a huge layer of disappointment for New Horizons players

Sadly, that's easier said than done. Just a day after E3 came to a glorious end, the President of Nintendo America, Doug Bowser, released a statement claiming that more interactive and fun activities will be added to the title sooner rather than later. This was perhaps a response to the outcry in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community.

(Image via Crossing channel)

What does this mean for the title though? Will the devs add new events and characters to the game or will they reintroduce events from last year with a few tweaks here and there?

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans disappointed by lack of updates at E3 2021

The following section will throw more light on this issue to give an idea of what the players can expect in the subsequent months.

What is in store for Animal Crossing players?

While Nintendo fell short of providing a window for their next update, it is possible that it could arrive in late July or early August.

The reason for the same is due to the absence of the Fireworks event from the game that happens in August.

An update in April added May Day and the Museum event to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was otherwise missing.

(Image via Crossing channel)

However, these events and their accompanying seasonal items are repeating from last year. So Nintendo introducing another update to program these back into the game doesn't guarantee anything extraordinary.

Also read: Animal Crossing: How to get the Able Sisters Tailor Shop in New Horizons

The Nook Shopping menu hasn't received an update in a while now. So the course of action could begin with the Shopping App getting more items.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Nintendo's main aim, however, will be to add the missing events and their corresponding items back to the game, as they were a massive hit last year. Anything more than that remains mere speculation considering Nintendo has kept everything under wraps.

(Image via Crossing channel)

The Wedding season event is a testament to that. The event was added back into the game with just a couple of new items for Animal Crossing players.

Moreover, update 1.10 and 1.10.0a added a few glitches to the game that are rather annoying. Nintendo can also patch this up in future updates to try to provide a wholesome gameplay experience.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod